ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

2021 on course to be strongest year for house purchases since at least 2007

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmcnO_0dF98oAI00

This year is likely to be the strongest for home buying activity since at least 2007, according to a trade association representing mortgage lenders and other financial firms.

Home mover activity fell away somewhat following the ending of a recent stamp duty holiday, but has remained positive, with activity being strongest away from the South of England UK Finance said.

It said that, provided there is not a full reversal of activity as the year draws to a close, “purchase activity in 2021 is likely to reach the highest level since 2007”.

The number of house purchases in 2006 was slightly higher than in 2007 – and UK Finance believes this year’s total may even potentially surpass 2007 levels and be the highest since 2006.

But with a few weeks still to go until the end of the year – and house purchase activity now less frenzied than it was earlier on in the year – the final outcome is not yet certain.

Activity in 2022 will inevitably be weaker than this year but an improving labour market outlook gives cause for cautious optimism

Eric Leenders, UK Finance

Home buyers rushed earlier on in the year to make the most of discounts offered under the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland causing activity to bunch up. The holiday was tapered from July and ended completely in October.

Similar holidays had also taken place in Scotland and Wales.

UK Finance’s report said: “Following the unprecedented peak in lending in June, as borrowers rushed to complete house purchases before the end of the second phase of the stamp duty land tax holiday, activity levels dropped sharply.

“This pattern is a predictable and familiar one, with home buyers bringing purchases forward in order to save a significant sum of money in what is typically the largest single financial commitment they will make in their lifetime.

“However, the drop-off after the June deadline was significantly less pronounced than after previous stamp duty changes, as the third and final phase of the exemption remained in place until the end of September.”

Stamp duty is not the only factor which has been driving moves in 2021.

The report said that as employers have introduced more flexible working patterns, “home owners who were previously constrained by relatively low levels of equity with which to ‘staircase up’ the housing ladder within the city where they work can now do so in a different location where their existing equity will go further”.

Eric Leenders, managing director, personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Following the end of the furlough scheme and the stamp duty holiday, activity in 2022 will inevitably be weaker than this year but an improving labour market outlook gives cause for cautious optimism.

“However, there are downside risks, including from rising inflation, which have the potential to constrain activity.

“While our data shows that the vast majority of customers are managing their borrowing well, lenders continue to provide tailored forbearance and support to borrowers who need help.

“Anyone experiencing financial difficulty should contact their finance provider as soon as possible to discuss options available.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

U.S. homeowners gained average $57,000 in equity in one year

Historic home price growth boosted U.S. homeowner equity by 31% in the third quarter from a year ago, adding $3.2 trillion to Americans’ wealth. That translates to an average gain of $56,700 per borrower, according to a report by property data provider CoreLogic. Housing valuations rose 17.7% in the 12 months through September, contributing to record growth in home equity.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

"The time to focus on purchases was one year ago…"

Leif Boyd (pictured) likes to plan in advance. For AmeriSave’s new retail division chief production officer, brokers should look ahead by at least a year if they wish to stay ahead of the competition. “I do believe in assessing the ship when it’s on the horizon rather than when...
ECONOMY
Times and Democrat

Today’s Mortgage Rates Move Above 3.6% | December 9, 2021

Mortgage rates are higher for all loan types today, with the rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 3.653%. The rate for a 30-year refinance loan moved up to 3.824%. Today’s higher rates break a two-day streak of decreases. However, mortgage interest rates remain historically low and offer borrowers with good to excellent credit the opportunity to lock in a competitive rate and affordable monthly payments for a new home or a mortgage refinance.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Budget ‘only delays cliff edge’, business group says

The Scottish Budget only delays the cliff edge businesses will face when the rates relief scheme ends, a group representing tourism companies has said.Other business organisations said the support set out by Kate Forbes may not be enough to support recovery from coronavirus.The Finance Secretary announced rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses would continue at a 50% level for the first three months of the 2022/23 fiscal year.Ms Forbes said: “This will prevent a cliff edge for businesses in those sectors, saving them a further £56 million in 2022-23.”Small businesses with a rateable value of less than £15,000...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wales#England#House#Uk Finance
The Independent

Bank branch closures should be paused immediately, says Which?

Banks are being urged to put an immediate pause on branch closure plans, following an “alarming acceleration”.Analysis by Which? found there have been 736 bank branch closures this year so far, with another 220 planned to go in 2022.Closures peaked between June and August this year, with 298 branches closing their doors – equating to an average of 99 branches being shut across the UK per month in that period.This marks a significant spike compared with an average of 52 branches closing per month during the previous six years.While many people can now bank digitally, millions of people are not...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New US unemployment claims lowest in 52 years: ‘Strongest economy perhaps I have ever seen’

Weekly jobless claims in the US fell to a new 52-year low last week as the jobs market climbs back up from its Covid-19 pandemic-era collapseLabor Department data released on Thursday show that initial filings for unemployment insurance totalled 184,000 for the week ending 4 December.The last time they were that low was on 6 September 1969 when 182,000 people filed for unemployment — just six weeks after man landed on the moon.Coming in under a Dow Jones economist survey prediction of 211,000, the number represents more progress for the labour market, despite continued shortages of workers in many...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

64% of parents whose adult children own a home ‘contributed towards deposit’

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of parents whose adult children own a home contributed towards a deposit, a survey has found.On average, parents contributed £32,440, with many saying their children would not have been able to get on the property ladder without their support, according to Zoopla An additional 10% of parents said that, while they did not contribute, other family members did.One in seven (14%) parents said they gave their adult children more than £50,000 towards their home.Just over one in 10 (11%) paid the entire deposit.Those who managed to 'go it alone' and purchase a home without parental support are...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Zillow Economists: 2022 Home Sales Will Be Better Than Any Year Since The Housing Crash

Zillow economists are predicting a heightened year of home sales in 2022, according to a recent report. Despite the increase in economic pessimism reported by Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index, Zillow economists are still forecasting an 11% increase in home values and more home sales than any year since the housing crash for 2022.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Homeowners rush to refinance as mortgage rates drop amid omicron variant

Uncertainty surrounding the emerging omicron coronavirus variant have caused mortgage rates to fall slightly, giving homeowners the opportunity to refinance to a lower rate. Mortgage refinance demand increased 9% last week due to the brief drop in interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). But the time to...
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

FHA Loan Limits for 2022 Rise to Keep Up With Climbing House Prices

Real estate prices have been climbing steadily in the U.S. To keep up with borrowers being able to afford houses, many organizations are statutorily mandated to re-evaluate the home loan limits annually. The FHA (Federal Housing Administration) is one such authority. It announced the new loan limits on Nov. 30. So, what are the FHA loan limits for 2022?
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Two-thirds of first time buyers have had mortgage application rejected

First-time buyers are being warned to brace themselves for rejection following reports that 65 per cent of housing hopefuls have been unsuccessful in securing a mortgage.Data seen exclusively by The Independent shows only a third of first-time buyers were able to get a mortgage on their first attempt, down significantly from almost half pre-Covid 19.Almost half have been rejected for a mortgage once and a fifth say they have had multiple rejections, according to Aldermore bank’s First Time Buyer Index. The most common reason is poor credit history, but a fifth have been turned down due to an administrative error...
REAL ESTATE
moneyweek.com

High house prices are bad news for us all

Markets might be a bit nervous at the moment, but one asset class is proving as impervious as ever. Yes, the good old UK housing market is as robust as ever. In fact, according to the latest Halifax data, prices are now rising at the fastest rate in 15 years (albeit on one specific measure).
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy