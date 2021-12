A couple of servers got the surprise of a lifetime this week thanks to an awesome group of women!. On Thursday night, an Iowan by the name of Lisa Henderson-Locker gathered some friends and went out to dinner at The Blind Pig in Cedar Rapids. But, this wasn't a typical dinner. Unbeknownst to the waitstaff at the restaurant, the women were taking part in something called the '$100 Meal.' The concept is simple: each person brings $100 to dinner, and whatever is not spent on the meal goes to the server as a tip. Lisa told me that she got the idea for the good deed from a post she saw on Facebook from another state.

