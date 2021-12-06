ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greek economic rebound boosted by tourism in third quarter

By George Georgiopoulos
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Greece's economic rebound from the pandemic was helped by a strong performance in tourism in the third quarter, with the country's annual growth rate remaining in double digits as consumer spending and investment stayed robust.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.7% from a downwardly revised 2.1% growth rate in the second quarter and at an annual 13.4% clip after an upwardly revised 16.6% pace in the previous quarter.

"The economy's growth momentum picked up in the third quarter compared to the previous one with a boost from tourism which performed better than expected," said National Bank senior economist Nikos Magginas.

Based on the latest readings, the economy was headed for full-year growth of more than 8.0%, he said.

"Growth is bound to exceed 8.0% in the full year, even assuming a significant slowdown in the fourth quarter," he said.

Shortly after the release of the data, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that GDP growth for the nine months to September topped 9.3%, which makes this year's target "absolutely feasible".

Greece has projected that GDP will grow 6.9% this year after a 9.0% pandemic-induced economic contraction last year.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstotakis told Reuters last week the economy was poised to grow by more than 7% this year as it has already made up all the ground lost to the pandemic. read more

Investment in July-to-September maintained the momentum seen in the second quarter and consumer spending remained strong despite a slowdown, economist Magginas said.

************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3

GDP (q/q, %) 2.7 2.1* 4.2* 3.9* 5.6*

GDP (y/y,%) 13.4 16.6* -1.9*-7.3* -11.0*

-----------------------------------------------

revised

source: ELSTAT

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oracle forecasts upbeat third quarter as IT spending rebounds

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) forecast current-quarter profit and revenue above market estimates on Thursday after posting upbeat results for the second quarter, helped by higher tech spending from businesses looking to support hybrid work. As the pandemic pushed more companies to shift to a...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp#Greek#National Bank#Finance#Y Y#Elstat Reporting
Elko Daily Free Press

Gold demand slips in third quarter

Demand for gold dropped 7% in the third quarter to 831 metric tons, compared with 892 metric tons in the third quarter of 2020, and the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends reported the lower demand was primarily due to outflows from exchange traded funds. “The relatively modest...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
The Independent

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

Japan s economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said. In quarterly terms, the measure used for most economies, the economy contracted 0.9%, compared to the earlier estimate of a 0.8% contraction. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Croatia’s tourism sector short of one-third of workforce for next year

ZAGREB (Reuters) – Croatia’s tourist facilities face a shortage of up to one-third of their workforce next year, head of the national association of biggest tourist firms Veljko Ostojic said on Friday. Croatia’s tourist industry, largely focused on the summer months on the popular Adriatic coast, accounts to almost 20%...
ECONOMY
breakingtravelnews.com

UKinbound: No Christmas rebound for tourism sector

UKinbound has released stark new figures indicating that its members expect international visitors to be down 75 per cent in November and December, compared to 2019. In 2019 inbound tourism during this period was worth £4.25 billion to the UK economy. In a recent survey of its UK tour operators,...
ECONOMY
businesstraveller.com

Expo gives Dubai’s fast-recovering tourism sector an extra boost

Dubai’s tourism sector is recovering at a robust pace, supported by a successful start to Expo 2020 and an effective COVID-19 management that has seen the number of new cases drop to below 100 per day, according to an Emirates NBD report. “Much of the data released reflects a very...
WORLD
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaica Records Strong Economic Growth Last Quarter

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica continues to show positive signs of recovering from the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, after recording an estimated 6.3 per cent growth for the July to September quarter, relative to the corresponding period last year, Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Dr. Wayne Henry has said.
AGRICULTURE
spglobal.com

Better asset quality, economic rebound brighten Indian banks' earnings outlook

Earnings of Indian banks will get a boost from easing nonperforming loans and the nation's economic recovery that will drive demand for credit. Many large banks saw their nonperforming loan ratios decline "as new NPL formation was more than offset by recoveries on retail loans," said Nikita Anand, an analyst at S&P Global Ratings, after both private-sector and government-owned banks reported an improvement in overall asset quality in the fiscal second quarter that ended Sept. 30. "[The banks'] earnings have improved with credit costs moderating," Anand said.
MARKETS
Reuters

Analysis: Xi's next term needs a new China portfolio, investors say

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - For global banks and fund managers drawing up their 2022 China investment strategies, one factor occupies their minds but eludes valuation models: President Xi Jinping's next five years in office. Having done away with term limits in 2018, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Korea stocks eye best week in two months, U.S. inflation in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell after an eight-day rally on Friday, ahead of U.S. inflation data, but headed for their best week in two months. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0135 GMT, the KOSPI fell 19.45 points, or 0.64%, to 3,010.12, set to snap a seven-day rally. ** The index was set to gain 1.37% on a weekly basis, the sharpest in eight weeks. It added 1.09% rise a week earlier. ** Tech shares led Friday's decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 1.28% and 2.43%, respectively. Battery maker LG Chem also slumped 2.01%. ** Closely-watched U.S. inflation figures are due later in the day, with a Reuters poll of economists expecting a 6.8% rise for November, overtaking October's 6.2% increase, the fastest gain in 31 years. The Federal Reserve is expected to offer clues on the timing of rate hikes at its meeting next week. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 7,022 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, with a total of 63 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. ** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners were net sellers of 118.6 billion won ($100.78 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close. ** It is set to rise 0.27% for the week, following a 1.12% gain a week earlier. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,176.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.4. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 109.23. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 2.170%. ($1 = 1,176.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wheat set for second weekly decline on improved world supply outlook

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, poised for a second weekly decline, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast larger-than-expected global production, fuelling the prospect of improved supply worldwide. Corn edged lower, while soybeans were trading flat. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy