‘Man of his word’: Maryland HS coach keeps promise to watch J. Central in state finals

LEXINGTON The late Jim Matney was renowned for his charisma, ability to build relationships and inspiration of colleagues, friends and even mere acquaintances.

Matney did that so completely with Andre Kates, the two never actually had to meet in person for Kates to become so completely invested in Matney and Johnson Central's football program that he deeply wanted to see through the Golden Eagles' 2021 season, badly enough to board a plane Friday to do it.

Kates struck up a phone friendship with Matney when his Rock Creek Christian team from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, scheduled a game with Johnson Central. They chatted routinely, Kates said, covering the typical topics of defensive back play — Kates, 34, was a cornerback skilled enough to earn an invite to sign as a free agent and make it to training camp with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 — and the benefits of football players participating in wrestling, one of Matney's passions.

The conversations delved deeper, too, Kates said.

"The rest of it's about life, about his family and things like that," Kates said. "I learned a lot in a little bit of time."

Unfortunately, a little bit of time was all that burgeoning coaching relationship was afforded. By the time Kates brought his Eagles to Johnson County to meet the host Golden Eagles on Sept. 17, Matney was in the hospital fighting for his life.

Kates missed out on meeting Matney, who died 11 days later in connection with COVID-19. But he and Rock Creek Christian, located about a half-hour's drive from downtown Washington, were still struck by the experience they had in a 22-14 victory in Paintsville.

"I'll tell you one thing, our kids loved it," Kates said. "It was amazing, especially the atmosphere. You looked at how much it was hyped up, the media reaching out to us and things like that, and we got an opportunity to come and play against some state champs."

Kates made a pledge after that game to come back to the commonwealth if Johnson Central returned to the state championship game.

Golden Eagles interim coach Steve Trimble was impressed by that, but he had enough other things on his mind that he didn't think much more about it, he said.

Until Kates texted a Johnson Central coach to confirm he was following through after the Golden Eagles clinched a berth in Friday night's Class 4A final.

"You kinda forget over time, as the season went on, that he made that statement, that he was gonna come watch us," Trimble said. "Sometimes people make statements that they don't keep, but he told me he was a man of his word."

It made for a full day for Kates on Friday. He attended Rock Creek's 6 a.m. weightlifting session, he said, left to get a haircut and boarded a flight to Louisville, where a former player of his, Tim Lawson, plays offensive line for the Cardinals.

They jumped in the car and made it to Kroger Field in time for Kates to be on the Golden Eagles' sideline as Johnson Central locked up with Boyle County.

"It was a long ride," Kates said, in a nod to the difference between urban and rural life. "Those 90 minutes wasn't no joke."

Not only did Kates show up, but he was invested enough in the outcome to back Trimble up in dispute of an official's spot of the ball. At one point in the first half, the Golden Eagles thought they'd earned a first down and that they were going to get it, but it didn't work out that way.

Trimble didn't like the call, and neither did Kates.

"I thought that was pretty amazing. He saw that and told me about it," Trimble said. "I thought that was pretty neat, his observation of that. I could tell he was rooting for us."

Kates, Trimble and the Johnson Central community were disappointed with the outcome, a 30-13 loss, but Trimble was again impressed with Kates, as he had been earlier in the season.

"He's a good coach, good guy, and believe it or not, with the distance we have between each other, pretty good friends with us," Trimble said.

Kates was matter-of-fact about the whole thing, invoking another common topic in his talks with Matney — loyalty.

"If I said I was gonna do something," Kates said, "here I am."

