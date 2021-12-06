ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Arwen: resident facing eleventh night without power has ‘no hope’ left

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOrwW_0dF97fts00

A man whose home has been affected by power cuts has said he has “no hope left at all” as he faces an eleventh night without central heating.

Stewart, who lives in Alnwick Northumberland is one of thousands of people still living without power in the aftermath of torrential rain and gale-force winds which battered the north-east at the end of November.

Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago, and Storm Barra threatens to bring further disruption as it moves in from the west on Tuesday.

Stewart, who wanted to be known only by his first name and lives with his partner, said Northern Power Grid has promised his power will be restored within 24 hours every day since it cut on November 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK9Ia_0dF97fts00

He told the PA news agency: “It’s exhausting, it’s wearing us down, and it’s a constant worry. Every day seems to bring a new problem.

“On day nine there was torrential rain and our village started to flood. That was mainly because of the storm debris.

“What happened was that then flooded our village water works – it flooded our sewage system. Our neighbour couldn’t use his toilet without it flooding.

“I had to clear standing water from the road, which got my clothes wet, and then return to a house without heating.

“From my window I can see a snapped telegraph pole and cables lying on the ground.

“The weather forecast is dreadful. We have not got any hope at all. It’s awful, it’s the futility of it.”

Stewart said he has been showering using water heated on a wood-burning stove in his living room, and by travelling 12 miles to his sister’s home.

He said his village has had little support, with no sign of re-enforcements from the Army, fire service or council, and their main form of sustenance has been from a van providing free fish and chips at sporadic times over the weekend.

Northern Power Grid has handed out survival packs, consisting of a small blanket, hot water bottle, mug, pair of socks, glove and hat – but “no logs, candles or batteries”, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUjLz_0dF97fts00

The majority of those affected live in the north east of England where there are still 1,600 homes without electricity, the ENA said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said power had been restored to all 135,000 of its affected customers by Sunday evening.

Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, the Met Office said.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Yellow snow warnings are also in place in southern and western Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge warned that gale force winds of 45-50mph on Tuesday and into Wednesday would not make it “easier” for Northern Power Grid engineers trying to reconnect the remaining homes.

“It’s certainly not going to aid things with those sorts of wind strengths, and a mixture of rain and snow in there as well,” he said.

“It’s not going to make working conditions any easier for those out and about.”

A spokesperson for the ENA said that operators were “working together” to prepare for the storm.

“Energy network operators are working together to prepare for the developing Storm Barra,” he said.

“We’re monitoring forecasts regularly, coordinating response plans and preparing to share resources if required.”

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng visited the North East on Sunday to survey the damage done by the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJTSp_0dF97fts00

During a visit to a Northern Powergrid call centre in Penshaw, near Sunderland, Mr Kwarteng told the PA news agency: “I think we can make the system a lot more resilient.

“I had an experience on August 9 2019 when a million people in the South East were commuting and they had a power outage.

“Immediately after that we had a review and we looked at the system and we held the transport and train companies’ feet to the fire and we have got a more resilient system.

“That’s exactly what I want to happen this time.

“We will have a review, we will see if the distributor companies have enough infrastructure, we may even have enforcement action if necessary.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oZ3a_0dF97fts00

Speaking at the call centre, Mr Kwarteng said he did not accept that the power cuts would have been resolved quicker in the South.

“The physical infrastructure, layout and landscape is very different,” he said.

“One of the particular reasons why we haven’t got people back on the power supply is the weather conditions and they are very challenging (with) people in sparsely populated, very rural areas and that represents a challenge.”

On Saturday, Boris Johnson said he had held calls with those leading the response to Storm Arwen and the Government was ready to further support the recovery work “in any way we can”.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies who failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation which could be offered to those stuck without power.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours of any cut.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties.The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday.It has restored power to more than...
ENVIRONMENT
Marissa Newby

Surviving A Power Outage During Inclement Weather

In February of 2021, Texas was swept by a historical winter storm that left thousands without power. Areas that were challenged the most suffered power grid failures. These failures and a lack of access to materials or information needed to survive this kind of weather event lead to catastrophic losses, human casualties, and a host of controversies around political leadership and emergency planning. The nation watched on the news and social media as Texans endured the most challenging weather they've seen in decades. Let's work together to be prepared in our own homes this winter season.
The Independent

Thousands of homes still without power after Storm Barra

Around 3,000 homes and properties remain without power in the wake of Storm Barra The storm battered parts of the island across Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousands without power, closing schools and causing considerable damage.ESB said that as of 5.40pm on Thursday, around 3,000 customers remain without power, with Kerry Sligo and Leitrim worst affected.A spokesperson said: “ESB Networks has moved crews from less impacted areas of the country today to assist colleagues in the most severely impacted areas to reconnect customers as fast as they safely can.“Crews will continue to work into the night doing everything they can...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra leaves trail of debris in its wake

Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside. The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity. While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Man washes paths in incredibly heavy rain during Storm Barra

A Dublin man has attracted some hilarity online when he was captured washing a path during incredibly heavy rain as Storm Barra landed in Ireland. Weather warnings remain in place for much of the country on Wednesday (8 December) as the high winds caused by the storm continue to make travelling treacherous.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for 80mph winds

The UK is braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers on Tuesday as Storm Barra makes landfall less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for swathes of the UK, including Northern Ireland, which is set to be battered by wind and rain before the low-pressure front sweeps into Great Britain.The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties". Three people died in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra causes more chaos in the wake of Storm Arwen

The UK was pounded by strong wind and heavy rain overnight as Storm Barra swept through from the west, felling trees and leaving some areas without power.Counties in the south-west of England and in Wales remain under a yellow weather warning until 6pm on Wednesday, meaning residents face delays to transport and the risk of power outages.Bryngwyn Comprehensive School in Llanelli, Wales, has been forced to shut temporarily after gusts of more than 70mph ripped part of its roof off on Tuesday evening.No-one was injured as most people had left the premises, the school said, although Dyfed-Powys Police were called...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Power Outage#Fish And Chips#Northern Power Grid#Pa News Agency
The Weather Channel

Storm Barra Pounds United Kingdom, Ireland With Winds, Rain and Snow (PHOTOS)

A powerful storm system battered the United Kingdom and Ireland with strong winds that knocked out power to thousands, and dumped heavy rain and snow in some areas. Storm Barra, as named by meteorological agencies in Europe, underwent bombogenesis as it closed in on the Irish coastline. It triggered flooding and power outages that forced schools to close, and several school districts will remain closed into Wednesday, according to the Irish Times.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra blasts Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain

Disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow showers have hit Ireland with the arrival of Storm Barra After making landfall on Tuesday morning, Storm Barra has caused flooding in southern parts of the country, particularly in parts of Co Cork.Up to 35,000 homes and businesses are without power as gusts of more than 130km an hour are expected to hit parts of the country.Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas were shut amid warnings that no part of the island will escape the effects of the storm.Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra forces schools to shut as gusts reach 68mph

Parts of Scotland are on alert as high winds and snow start to batter the country as Storm Barra sweeps across the UK.The storm has already brought snow, with people in South Lanarkshire seen clearing their driveways, and high winds have caused disruption on roads as they bring down trees.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and wind, with forecasters warning of gusts of up to 80mph on the west coast and of up to 65mph around the east coast.It warned of two to five centimetres of snow in some areas, and of 10-20cm in the southern...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Red warning issued as Storm Barra set to batter the island with 130km winds

Winds of over 130km per hour are set to batter the island on Tuesday with a red weather warning in place as Storm Barra approaches.Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Cork and Kerry have been hit with a red warning, while an orange level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.#StormBarra will bring disruptive weather to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday, with impacts from severe, damaging winds as well as heavy rain. #Wind and #rain warnings are in place across Ireland ⚠️🍃☔️Read more...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra arrives, bringing rain, 70mph winds, and threat of disruption

The first early effects of Storm Barra have been felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall battering communities already enduring days-long power outages.The Met Office announced its yellow wind warning came into force from 9am on Tuesday, meaning disruption on the travel network is likely.There is also “a small chance” that larger-than-usual waves in coastal areas could present a risk of injury or potentially a threat to life if wild winds whip street furniture and beach material into the air.A yellow wind warning has come into force across much of the UK as #StormBarra continues...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Tell us: have you been affected by Storm Barra?

30,000 homes and businesses in Ireland have been left without power as Storm Barra made landfall. The Met Office has issued severe yellow weather warnings across most of the UK, with the exception of the far north of Scotland. Gale-force winds and blizzards are expected in parts of Northern Ireland,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra ‘only halfway through’ with stronger winds on the way

Storm Barra is only “halfway through” and the strongest winds could be yet to come, the Housing Minister has warned.Some 56,000 homes are without power and may not be reconnected for a number of days, Government officials have said, after the country was battered by winds of up to 130km per hour.The Defence Forces are to be drafted in for “extensive recovery operations”, to clear debris and damage caused by the storm.Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “We are only halfway through. The winds may increase, and are projected to do so later in the day and into the evening.“Not that there’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Relief as electricity restored after 10 days following Storm Arwen

People have described their relief after they were finally reconnected after 10 days without electricity following Storm Arwen Northern Powergrid is in its “last push” to restore electricity in areas of the country after it was cut off by the storm which battered the country during the last days of November.The same homes are now being hit by Storm Barra which, although not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen, has already made itself felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities.The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Some schools set to close as Ireland braces for Storm Barra

Schools across the country have been told to keep their doors closed on Tuesday, as winds of over 130km per hour are set to batter the island.Gardai have urged against all unnecessary travel in the areas set to be worst affected by Storm Barra.Met Eireann has also warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Cork Kerry and Clare have been given a red warning, while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.The Department of Education advised on Monday evening that any school covered by a...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

371K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy