ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How to make the postal service happy this holiday season

By Scott Klinger
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rG72i_0dF97NCu00 Last year’s holiday season was not exactly a merry one for the U.S. Postal Service. In the lead-up to Christmas, overwhelmed postal workers had to leave gifts sitting in sorting facilities for weeks. They delivered just 38 percent of greeting cards and other nonlocal first-class mail on time.

What should we expect this year?

USPS leaders claim they are ready for the rush. But customers have reason to worry about slower — and more expensive — service.

The service is aiming to hire 40,000 seasonal workers for the holidays. But that’s 10,000 less than last year — and given broader pandemic staffing shortages, recruitment and retention for these demanding jobs will not be easy. While the e-commerce surge that strained the system last year has declined somewhat , postal workers are still delivering many more packages than before the crisis.

And COVID-19 is not the only reason for concern. In fact, the root causes of our country’s postal problems are inaction by Congress and misguided action by USPS leadership.

For more than a decade, Congress has failed to fix a policy mistake that requires the Postal Service to set aside money to prefund retiree health care more than 50 years in advance. This burden, which applies to no other federal agency or private corporation, accounts for 84 percent of USPS reported losses from 2007 to 2020. If Congress had made the same demand of America’s strongest businesses, many would be bankrupt.

A bill to repeal this pre-funding mandate and put USPS on a stronger financial footing enjoys strong bipartisan support. But House and Senate leaders have not brought this bill, the Postal Reform Act , up for a vote.

In the meantime, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is using the agency’s artificially large losses to justify jacking up prices and slowing deliveries.

If you’re planning to send holiday cards a significant distance this season, say from Pittsburgh to Boise, the USPS delivery window is now five days instead of three. These reduced service standards affect about 40 percent of First Class mail.

As part of a 10-year plan , DeJoy is also slowing delivery by 1 to 2 days for about a third of First Class packages . These are small parcels often used to ship highly time-sensitive medications, as well as other lightweight e-commerce purchases.

A big cause of the slowdown: DeJoy’s plan to cut costs by shifting long-distance deliveries from planes to trucks. This is a rollback of the introduction of airmail more than 100 years ago — one of many postal innovations that strengthened the broader U.S. economy.

For worse service, we’ll have to pay more.

In August, USPS raised rates for First Class mail by 6.8 percent and for package services by 8.8 percent. A holiday surcharge will raise delivery costs by as much as $5 per package through December 26. In January, rates for popular flat-rate boxes and envelopes will increase by as much as $1.10 .

Next up on DeJoy’s plan: reduced hours at some post offices and the closure of others.

USPS officials argue these draconian moves will boost profits. But even the regulator that oversees the agency has criticized the underlying financial analysis.

Instead, DeJoy’s 10-year plan will more likely drive customers away. That, in turn, will lead to fewer of the good postal jobs that have been a critical path to the middle class, particularly for Black families .

Unless Washington lawmakers lift the financial burden they imposed on USPS, DeJoy will be empowered to keep up his self-defeating cost-cutting spree.

Postal workers and their customers have struggled to overcome the extreme challenges of the pandemic. Now it’s time for Congress to deliver by passing the Postal Reform Act and urging USPS leaders to focus on innovations to better serve all Americans for generations to come.

The post How to make the postal service happy this holiday season appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Montanan

Still locked: 40 years and two Supreme Court decisions later, Hughes Creek Road remains closed

At first there was one sign, then another, and now the count is 10. The largest sign on the gate blocking Hughes Creek Road is something most Montanans would take seriously: “Warning No Trespassing. You quite possibly could get shot or hurt and then try to sue resulting in a long drawn out court battle. […] The post Still locked: 40 years and two Supreme Court decisions later, Hughes Creek Road remains closed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears

WASHINGTON — The leader of Amtrak told a U.S. House panel Thursday that the recently enacted infrastructure law made great strides to solving the passenger rail system’s financial woes and placed it on equal footing with other modes of transportation. Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s rail subcommittee and Amtrak Executive Director Stephen Gardner said […] The post Infrastructure law fixes Amtrak funding woes, House panel hears appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS CENTER Maine

USPS suggests people ship packages sooner rather than later this holiday season

MAINE, Maine — Mail carriers like the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx suggest people ship their packages sooner rather than later this holiday season. Steve Doherty is a communications specialist for the USPS. He said the postmaster general implemented his Delivering for America plan to prepare for this holiday season, including investments in people, equipment, and technology to help the postal service succeed through the holidays.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Power 96

Ship Early! Holiday Shipping Deadlines for 2021

In addition to the shipping of gifts from one family to another, online shopping is expected to exceed previous records, which also means...yep, more shipping. A word to the wise from the shipping experts: Ship Early. From the United States Postal Service:. It is expected that more holiday gifts and...
INDUSTRY
Lancaster Online

Postal Service not delivering (letter)

Thanks so much for the Nov. 24 editorial covering the U.S. Postal Service slowdown of our mail service (“Posthaste?”). I know that some utility companies were forced to waive late charges during the first quarter of this year because of the Postal Service’s difficulties. Getting snail-mail invoices to customers and getting payments by returned check was a problem. I am sure these companies have confidential memos in their files discussing these waivers. It would be very instructive to find out what their experiences were.
INDUSTRY
Wrcbtv.com

USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines as work ramps up at local post offices

Next week is expected to be the busiest week for the United States Postal Service. Overall, efforts are already ramping up to meet a very high demand. “Normally we planned our holiday peak season at the end of summer. This year we began planning back in February or March," said Strategic Communications Specialist Albert Ruiz.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#U S Economy#Holiday Cards#Holiday Season#The U S Postal Service#Congress#House#Senate
News On 6

USPS Prepares For Holiday Shipping Rush

The United State Postal Service estimates nearly a billion packages will be sent for this upcoming holiday season. According to the USPS, this time of the year is what they call their "Super Bowl,” and they have been planning for the holiday surge. Nicole Stobaugh with the USPS says more...
INDUSTRY
wxxv25.com

U.S. Postal Service Christmas package deadlines approaching

It’s the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service. Customer traffic is already steadily increasing this week. Last year was a record-breaking year for the postal service, they delivered 1.1 billion packages despite employee shortages and historic volumes due to online shopping. This year, they’re anticipating...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
fox35orlando.com

Holiday tipping: Can you tip your mail carrier?

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wearing a protective mask and Santa Claus hat pulls a cart of mail through snow in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Under federal regulations, you can "tip" your mail carrier with a gift that is worth $20 or less per occasion, this includes Christmas, according to the USPS.
ECONOMY
Milford LIVE News

U.S. Postal Service Introduces Pen Pal Project

USPS creates penpal program The U.S. Postal Service is working with WeAreTeachers to introduce The USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for students in grades three to five, this 2021-2022 school year. The USPS Pen Pal Project will provide 25,000 classrooms across the country the opportunity to partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the ... Read More
POLITICS
cityofdacono.com

Avoid Porch Pirates This Holiday Season.

However, there are ways you can protect your packages from pirates. • Be diligent in tracking your packages. Know when your packages will arrive. • Have your packages delivered to a locker. Shippers like Amazon have several options available. • You can elect to have your packages held with the...
AMAZON
ReporterHerald.com

Postal Service says to mail packages by Dec. 15

The U.S. Postal Service advises residents to mail packages to be delivered via ground mail no later than Dec. 15 to ensure delivery before Dec. 25. First class mail service, which includes cards, should be sent no later than Dec. 15, and priority mail by Dec. 18, according to the Postal Service website.
LOVELAND, CO
allongeorgia.com

USPS: With Peak Mailing and Shipping Season Underway, U.S. Postal Service Performance Remains Solid Across All Categories

Nationwide network is running smoothly as Postal Service readies to deliver projected mail and package volume surge in December. Key hiring efforts and investments under “Delivering for America,” the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, have best positioned Postal Service to deliver the holidays for the nation:. The conversion of 63,000 pre-career...
INDUSTRY
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy