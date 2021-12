Singular Sensation is a song from A Chorus Line and also the title of a new book written by Michael Riedel. For those of you who are not familiar with Mr. Riedel, he is the theatre critic for the New York Post, an author and has a morning show on WOR radio with Len Berman. That radio show, incidentally, is a great way for New Yorkers to start their day. I had the distinct pleasure of introducing Michael to an audience at the Union League Club on November 23rd. Michael has been making the rounds talking to folks about his latest book. It was a treat to be Michael’s opening act that evening. I had actually first met him at The Players, a theatrical club, in 2015 when he was introducing his book Razzle Dazzle.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO