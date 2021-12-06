A major new museum for electronic music

Studying requires a lot of energy, concentration, and commitment, so young pupils seek creative but effective ways of boosting their performance. Some drink a lot of coffee or energy drinks, while others practice meditation or yoga exercises for stimulating their brain cells properly. Others like listening to some classic tracks for brain activation like Mozart or Beethoven symphonies which make them calm and focused. It seems like music can do wonders for learning but tastes differ greatly among young students with some enjoying jazz or soul tune while others prefer a more modern sound. Arguing about tastes is pointless as long as your melody helps you study, whether you love electronic music tracks or hard rock sound that can drive your neighbours crazy.

