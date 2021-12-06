ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Mixed; Oil Rises on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant

stockxpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures wavered as investors assessed early indicators that Omicron may be causing milder...

stockxpo.com

#Dow Futures#Stock Futures#Stock Index Futures#Covid#Omicron
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade mixed following biggest day for stocks since March

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed following another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% gain for the Nasdaq, but a small decline...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures, Oil Gain on Omicron Optimism

The stock market looked set for another day of strong gains, as S&P 500 futures, oil and bond yields rose on hopes that Omicron would prove less damaging to the economy than feared. Futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.3% Tuesday. The index jumped Monday, recouping nearly all its losses...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow rises nearly 400 points and Nasdaq Composite surges 2.2% early Tuesday as omicron fears subside

U.S. stock benchmarks gained sharply for another session as investors focused on early reports that the omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is less severe than originally feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was climbing 1.1%, or nearly 400 points, at 35,623, the S&P 500 index climbed 1.4% to reach 4,657, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.2% to 15,545. On the corporate front, Intel shares surged 5.6%, amid a plan to list shares in its Mobileye self-driving-car unit. Meanwhile, shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 2.1% Tuesday, after the air carrier said Chief Executive Doug Parker will retire, effective March 31, 2022, after about nine years in the role.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Market update: Stock futures rise, oil bounces

USD (USDIndex 96.36) up, as Treasuries benefited again from the flight to safety, and as some of the oversold conditions from rate hike worries were pared. Stocks struggled after a lower close on Wall Street Friday, USA100 down over -2.0%, USA500 -0.84% to 4555 & USA30 up to 34784. Investors...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Small-Cap Stocks Hit Hard by Covid-19 Omicron Variant

The emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has pummeled small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 benchmark has dropped 7.4% since Thanksgiving, when the fast-spreading new variant made headlines. Last week, the index fell into a correction, declining more than 10% from its November record. The S&P 500 large-cap index, by comparison, has shed 3.5% since the variant news.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Stocks Rebound On Omicron Hope, Oil Rebounds

European and US equities rebounded Monday on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant might not be as damaging as initially feared, traders said. Oil shot higher after crude giant Saudi Aramco lifted the prices it charges Asian and US customers, in a sign of confidence in the Covid-sapped energy demand outlook.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures extended their gains after the monthly jobs report missed expectations. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The index rallied Thursday despite uncertainty about the Omicron variant’s potential impact on the global economy. Contracts for the tech-focused Nasdaq-100 gained 0.6% Friday, and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.3%.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Rise Despite Disappointing Jobs Data

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are up 110 points before the bell, after yesterday's impressive rally, while S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) futures are sitting in the black as well. The market is brushing off disappointing jobs growth, with nonfarm payrolls data showing 210,000 jobs added in November -- much lower than Wall Street's anticipated 573,000 -- despite businesses aggressively hiring amid the labor shortage. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. Elsewhere, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is prepping for rapid reviews of omicron variant-specific Covid-19 treatments.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures rise despite poor November jobs report

Stock futures rose slightly in early trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 80 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 dips on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

The S&P 500 dipped in volatile trading on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 40 points, dragged down by a 2% loss in Boeing. The S&P...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Rise After Omicron-Driven Selloff

U.S. stock futures rose, suggesting markets were set for another seesaw day driven by uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.7% Thursday, suggesting the broad-market index may recoup some losses. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.4% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.9%.
STOCKS

