Eliza Fletcher murder: Former law enforcement official says police 'dropped the ball' investigating 2021 rape
A former federal law enforcement official accused Memphis police of not properly investigating a 2021 rape allegedly committed by the same person police say killed Eliza Fletcher.
After fentanyl killed her soulmate, recovering drug user fights to end stigma of addiction
Gwen Dudley seeks to end the stigma and shame around addiction and to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl after her partner, Paul Duffy, overdosed.
