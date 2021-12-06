iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review

Quite a few of the best Cyber Monday deals are still available, but who knows for how long. Over 100 are still live, but while the collection is plentiful, this next deal was worth singling out. Right now, Walmart is offering the Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $500 with free shipping. That discount is good for $98 off the full price. However, availability is limited, and the deal isn’t available in some locations, so if you find it’s in stock near you, we recommend ordering as soon as possible. Keep reading for more about this Vizio Smart TV below.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO