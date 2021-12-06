iRobot Roomba i3 Plus review

IRobot Roomba s9+ with Clean Base and Braava jet m6 robot mop — For an affordable robot vacuum that’s capable of cleaning even the dirtiest floors, you should buy the iRobot Roomba 692. The robot vacuum is equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and pulls in dirt, as well as dual multi-surface brushes that work on carpets and tiles and an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of edges and corners. Meanwhile, its cleaning head automatically adjusts its height according to where it’s cleaning, with the robot vacuum bringing it lower when on carpets for a deep clean. It can even pick up pet hair, which won’t get entangled with the robot vacuum’s brushes.
