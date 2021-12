If you’ve filled up your car with gasoline, bought Turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, or tried buying a new refrigerator for Christmas, it’s impossible to have not noticed the rise in prices or inconvenient shortages over the past year. With the sharpest increase in prices since 1990, consumers are paying a little bit more for just about everything these days. So just how worried should we be about the current inflation surge? And how exactly did we get here? And what can we do in the meantime to budget accordingly? To talk about it, The 21st was joined by a professor of economics and a professor of public administration.

