Cabaret Review: A rich and happy evening with soprano Christine Brewer at the Blue Strawberry

Kids save their worlds from failing magic in this amusing middle-grade fantasy novel, and while the plot might be a little simplistic for older readers, the story’s full of quirky characters and unexpected encounters that make up for it. The sisters ‘‘Even’’ (Emma) and ‘‘Odd’’ (Olivia) share their magic, getting their nicknames because Even has the power one day, and Odd the next. Even loves the magic, but Odd would rather do without having to worry about her magic acting up in front of mundanes. They live near a gateway to the magical land of Firoth, and their parents run a shop that serves the overtly magical beings that come to the mundane world. Even loves helping their varied customers, and dreams of being an Academy wizard and going on heroic quests; Odd just wants to help out at the animal shelter. Then something goes wrong with the magic, and Even and Odd, with the assistance of a panicky young unicorn, Jeremy, go to the gateway to see what’s happening and get stuck in the magic world, where something is very wrong. The girls are determined to set things right, even if they don’t know how things work in this world, much less what’s wrong. Their quest ends up being a fun mix of magical creatures that are rarely what the girls expect, wondrous sights, and a female bad guy, a sort of magical mad scientist who’s too caught up in her grand plan to see the damage she’s causing. It’s definitely over-the-top, with a somewhat predictable but satisfying final confrontation, great entertainment for kids – and adults with a tolerance for goofiness.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO