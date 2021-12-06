Jackson Police looking for man who struck unmarked patrol vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unmarked UPS vehicle was stolen while its driver was delivering a package Wednesday morning. Witnesses tell Omaha police and 6 News that the driver was outside of the vehicle at 13th and Harrison when a woman left a red pickup truck and climbed into the victim’s car. Police said undelivered packages were still inside the truck.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO