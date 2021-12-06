Students are fed up with racist slurs and bullying. Now they’re walking out of class

“Asians in Wisconsin don’t need any support.”. Though the presenter didn’t say that, it’s what I heard and what I’ve read between the lines countless times before. Just a few weeks ago, I was watching a Zoom presentation about mental health in Wisconsin. It was going well, but quickly turned sour, at least in my eyes, as a Hmong/Asian-American public health professional who works in data. At that moment, the presenters shared the below image with little additional context. In one broad stroke, they painted the picture that all Asians are doing well and have the best mental health outcomes out of all racial/ethnic groups. I sighed and sunk into my chair, feeling even more invisible than when presenters purposely leave out Asian data. But I quickly brushed it off — or so I thought.

MADISON, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO