Students are fed up with racist slurs and bullying. Now they’re walking out of class

By CNN
Madison365
Madison365
 7 days ago
(CNN) — Some Black students are being told they stink while others are being called monkeys by their White peers. The n-word has been written on the walls of school restrooms as other students are the targets of racist rants on social media. Students of color are facing racial...

Madison365

Watch now: Vaccine, variants & confronting disinformation at the 2021 Wisconsin Leadership Summit

The best thing to happen for vaccine awareness is Facebook going down for a day. That’s the assessment of Dr. Ashok Rai, CEO of Prevea Health, who’s frustrated at the level of misinformation around vaccines. He made that remark as part of the panel titled “Vaccines, variants and confronting distrust and myths” at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit in October 2021.
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

