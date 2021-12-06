Wanna learn how to code? New Doja Cat’s music video can help you

In the immortal words of Jo March from Little Women (2019): “Women!” In Doja Cat’s new music video for “Woman,” that is, the pop star returns to the world of Planet Her. Also starring singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor as her majesty herself, the queen of Planet Her. With some help from Doja and her always-hot choreography, she defends the throne from some male challengers. Men … not even Planet Her is safe anymore! The song is the opening track off Doja Cat’s third album, released back in June, and the fourth single following “Kiss Me More” with SZA, “You Right” with the Weeknd, and “Need to Know,” the video for which co-starred Grimes. The album helped lead Doja Cat to a whopping eight Grammy nominations recently, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Record and Song of the Year for “Kiss Me More.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO