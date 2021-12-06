ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Wanna learn how to code? New Doja Cat’s music video can help you

By Ret SILO, Culture
brumpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a front-end web developer myself, I find this news amusing which is why I’d like to share it with you guys. A nonprofit organization that wants to keep women and young girls interested in the field of computer science, Girls Who Code recently debuted its first-ever codable music...

www.brumpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Doja Cat's Futuristic "Woman" Music Video Is an Ode to Divine Feminine Power

This is not a drill: Doja Cat's "Woman" music video is finally here! The Planet Her artist always makes sure her thematic visuals are over the top, and the highly anticipated video doesn't disappoint at all. The video, which arrived on Dec. 3, transports us to Doja Cat's futuristic world, where women take center stage at every turn. From the intricate costumes and accessories to the impressive choreographed dance sequences, the video is oozing with strong, stylish feminine energy. Not to mention, surprise cameos from Teyana Taylor and model Guetcha, which gave the perfect touch to the women-centric visual. Watch the video for "Woman" above.
THEATER & DANCE
Android Central

Spotify is testing a TikTok-like video feed to help you 'discover' new music

Spotify is testing a short-form video feed inspired by TikTok and Instagram Reels. The new "Discover" feature shows users a vertical feed of music videos that they can like or skip. Similar to Netflix's "Fast Laughs" feature, Discover is aimed at helping Spotify users find new music. Music streaming giant...
CELL PHONES
New Haven Register

Doja Cat Helps an Intergalactic Queen Keep Her Throne in New ‘Woman’ Video

Doja Cat embarks on another spaced-out adventure in the new music video for “Woman,” a track off her latest album, Planet Her. The clip was directed by Child, and it finds an intergalactic queen being warned of an imminent threat to her throne before conjuring the most powerful weapon she has at her disposal: Doja Cat. Admittedly, the narrative plot gets kind of lost from there, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the clip isn’t lacking in eye-popping visuals, futuristic costumes, and expertly choreographed dance sequences.
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Doja Cat assists a queen in 'Woman' music video

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is back with a new music video. The 26-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for the song "Woman." The "Woman" video shows a queen summon Doja Cat to help her defend her throne. Doja Cat is seen dancing for the would-be usurper.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
gitconnected.com

How Performing Classical Music Helped Me Code

From winning tens of international accordion competitions to becoming a Frontend Developer. During my school years, I used to spend a lot of time playing the accordion. Thousands of hours. I was quite good at it — I had the honor to play to our President, Prime Minister, won more than 10 international competitions. Bach, Mozart was my bread.
COMPUTERS
iheart.com

Doja Cat Drops New Video For "Woman"

This song right here has been fire! Its been out for a minute, you might have heard it on Tik Tok back in the summer but now we finally have a video for it!
MUSIC
soyacincau.com

Doja Cat might be the reason more women take up coding in the future

We might soon find more women coders in the future thanking Doja Cat for introducing them to the field. Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organisation that aims to get more women and girls interested in the field of computer science, partnered with the pop artist to release a “first ever codable music video”—and it’s honestly pretty cool.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#American Music#Coding#Programming Languages#Dojacode Com#Css
AdWeek

Doja Cat's New Collaborator? Girls Who Code

Gender disparity in computing is an ongoing conversation, with daunting statistics showing that women in STEM are both underrepresented and underpaid. Many experts believe that reaching out to girls and encouraging them to pursue computer sciences at a young age could create significant change in the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Shares Vibrant Music Video for ‘Woman’: Watch

Fresh off of her multi GRAMMY nominations for Planet Her, Doja Cat has shared the music video for her song ‘Woman’ which became a sleeper hit from her album following release. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Teyana Taylor Is Queen of Planet Her in Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’ Video

In the immortal words of Jo March from Little Women (2019): “Women!” In Doja Cat’s new music video for “Woman,” that is, the pop star returns to the world of Planet Her. Also starring singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor as her majesty herself, the queen of Planet Her. With some help from Doja and her always-hot choreography, she defends the throne from some male challengers. Men … not even Planet Her is safe anymore! The song is the opening track off Doja Cat’s third album, released back in June, and the fourth single following “Kiss Me More” with SZA, “You Right” with the Weeknd, and “Need to Know,” the video for which co-starred Grimes. The album helped lead Doja Cat to a whopping eight Grammy nominations recently, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Record and Song of the Year for “Kiss Me More.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
Punknews.org

Young Guv releases “Only Wanna See U Tonight” video

Young Guv has released a video for his new song "Only Wanna See U Tonight". The video was directed by Faiza Kracheni & Guv. The song is off GUV III that will be out March 11 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Finally! Doja Cat Confirms ‘Woman’ Video with Epic Trailer

Ever since Doja Cat dropped her latest album ‘Planet Her,’ fans have been feverishly waiting for favorite ‘Woman’ to receive the video treatment. With its pulsating Afrobeats inspired production and hypnotic vocal delivery, the track has proven magnetic to the masses. And, much to the delight of fans, Doja has...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Deanna Petcoff releases video for “I Don’t Wanna Get Over You”

Toronto, ON-based singer-songwriter Deanna Petcoff has unveiled her new single, “I Don’t Wanna Get Over You”, along with a video to accompany the release. The catchy, heartbreaking new track was released via Royal Mountain Records, and you can expect more from her in early 2022. “I wrote...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

BTS Jin's self-produced song "Super Tuna" stays #1 on Worldwide Youtube for 4 days surpassing the new releases of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran

"Super Tuna," produced and written by BTS's Jin (co-produced by Bumzu), became a viral smash-hit around the world in just 5days after release. This whole time it has been trending #1 Worldwide on Youtube's Trending page, blocking the new releases of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Olivia Rodrigo for four days.
TV SHOWS
Vulture

Watch French Montana & Doja Cat’s Post-Apocalyptic Video for ‘Handstand’

The new French Montana/Doja Cat/Saweetie music video for “Handstand” bravely imagines a post-apocalyptic wasteland…that is sponsored by Beluga Vodka and mobile shopping app NTWRK. Other iconic hip-hop videos have placed themselves in a Thunderdome-like future, such as “California Love” by Tupac and Dr. Dre. Others have situated themselves in vaguely revolutionary clashes, like “Run This Town” and “Superpower.” But none of these videos, stunning though they are, had the boldness of vision to imagine a world where the only connection to the civilization we once knew is sponcon. That, honestly, feels more accurate to our near future than Waterworld or whatever.
MONTANA STATE
jammin1057.com

Doja Cat Flaunts Her Femininity In Visual For ‘Woman’: WATCH

Doja Cat has released the visual for her song “Woman” from her Planet Her album. The pop-star rapper teased a snippet of the video on Twitter Thursday captioning it simply, “Woman 12/3.”. Doja flaunts her femininity on Planet Her on the Afrobeats track. The video encompasses a lot of what...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Just Re-Created This Iconic Britney Spears ’90s Look on ‘The Voice’

Like many who grew up on her music, Ariana Grande is a Britney Spears fan. It’s also ’90s Week at the “The Voice,” so, it wasn’t so much of a surprise to see Grande channeling Spears last night in a midriff-baring outfit the former pop princess wore in on stage in 1999. The “7 Rings” singer showed off a baby pink strapless crop top paired with sleek white pants featuring pink swatches covering the knee and towering off-white platform heeled boots. Spears wore a similar look 22 years ago when she hit the stage to perform at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy