This shape-shifting superbike deserves a cameo in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

This incredible 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Cabriolet is a sight to behold both under the hood and out of it. The 1930s were an excellent time for American automobile manufacturers across the nation as the market was primed for some big moves, despite the recent economic collapse, in the automotive world. That means that everything from styling to engine options was quickly improved with every model, which makes every car a piece of automotive history. While these cars certainly cannot compete with the newer performance vehicles of more recent times, they help to show you exactly how the insane supercharged eight-cylinder vehicles got to where they are today. These cars are a road map for the high-performance muscle and sports cars of today and that we all know and love.

