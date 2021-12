WILLIAMSBURG—Students and staff at Williamsburg Independent School will continue wearing masks inside the building and on the school buses for at least another month. During last Tuesday’s monthly meeting, the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education made the decision to leave the current Return/Stay-in-School plan in place that the district has which says that all students, staff and visitors must wear masks at all times while inside the school building, as well as on the buses. The board of education will be reviewing the current plan, including their mask policy, during their December meeting.

WILLIAMSBURG, KY ・ 15 DAYS AGO