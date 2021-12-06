Evansville sisters aged 100 and 102 'don't feel this old'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — There are an estimated 97,000 centenarians living in the United States, and Helen (Wildt) Thomas joined the club on Friday, turning 100.

Here's the kicker: Helen's not the oldest of the Wildt siblings. That honor goes to her sister, 102-year-old Evelyn (Wildt) Bernard.

The Evansville women have seen — and sometimes been a part of — a century's worth of history in the city, from a childhood in the Roaring Twenties, young adult life during World War II, older life at the end of the millennium and, yes, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a wonderful feeling that the good Lord let me live this long... I'm (thankful) for the good life he's given me, and I have a wonderful family," said Evelyn.

In 1919, the women's parents, Walter and Augusta Wildt, purchased a large home in Vanderburgh County's Union Township with excitement. Their intentions were for a big family, and they made good: The Wildts had eight children, with Evelyn being the sixth and Helen seventh.

That's enough kids to field a baseball team, so it's no surprise that the sport was a favorite for the Wildt family. Walter Wildt loved baseball, and played it with the kids on Sundays. It stuck with Helen and Evelyn.

Helen remembers sitting with her father as he listened to radio broadcasts of games, long before the days of television. Two of their brothers played locally, and it led to the women becoming die-hard fans for the sport.

Their favorite team is the St. Louis Cardinals. Every spring, summer and fall, the sisters call each other to talk about the games and joke with each other.

During World War II, Helen and Evelyn worked at Republic Aviation, a plant on U.S. 41 North that later became the Whirlpool factory. The women were part of a workforce that built 6,200 P-47 Thunderbolt planes.

Helen's job at the plant involved installing medical kits for pilots and working on propeller blades. There, she met her husband Ed. They would be married for 63 years.

Evelyn said she worked on "every part" of plane, from the wings to the propellers to padding. She moved around to where she was needed on any given workday.

Her husband Robert was a friend of her brother's, and the two were married for 56 years.

Because of their mother's love of music — specifically the piano — the sisters developed a love of dancing that they brought into their relationships. All these years later, they say their husbands were their favorite dance partners.

Helen and Ed, having two daughters, decided to remodel houses until Helen opened a beauty salon before retiring at age 50.

Evelyn returned home and started working on a family farm with her husband and three sons.

Now they are grandmothers and great-grandmothers. They pass time watching baseball games, "Jeopardy!" and "Dancing with the Stars." They like games of bingo, and they enjoy being around their family.

"I don't feel this old," Helen said. "I just live from day to day and do the same things that I always do."

Helen lives at Solarbron Senior Living and partakes in daily bingo. Evelyn resides at Leisure Living. Her favorite hobby these days? Light reading.

Still, the sisters have adjusted as the world has grown more complex. While Helen doesn't like technology much, Evelyn loves using her iPad, which she uses to look at family photos.

In their separate apartments, the sisters have their walls plastered with different family photos. There are photo albums stuffed with pictures to share with friends and relatives.

A hundred years — well, 102 for Evelyn — creates a whole trove of memories.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.