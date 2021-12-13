Omicron updates: COVID-19 cases could double in New York City

As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 797,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering .

Just 60.7% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest Developments

Dec 13, 3:46 AM

Four cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Washington, D.C., health health officials announced Sunday.

The first case is a woman who recently traveled to Florida and New York.

The second case is a woman who traveled to Maryland during Thanksgiving, health officials said.

The third case is a man with no known travel, according to health officials.

The fourth case is a woman who traveled to Virginia during the Thanksgiving, health officials said.

All four patients are fully vaccinated; however, it is unclear if they have received booster shots, health officials said.

-ABC News' Beatrice Peterson

Dec 13, 3:59 AM

The United Kingdom raised the COVID-19 alert level on Sunday, citing a rapid increase in cases of the omicron variant.

The U.K. has detected 3,137 omicron cases so far, according to the GISAID tracker.

In an address to the nation Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the data on the severity of the new variant would become more apparent in the coming weeks. Still, at this stage, Johnson said early evidence shows that omicron is spreading much faster than the highly contagious delta variant.

Kirsty OConnor/Pool via Reuters - PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he records an address to the nation to provide an update on the booster COVID-19 vaccine program from Downing Street in London, United Kingdom, on Dec. 12, 2021.

Vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from omicron is reduced and hospitalizations from the new variant are already occurring. Cases and hospitalizations are likely to increase rapidly, Johnson warned.

In an effort to battle the "tidal wave of omicron" and avoid imposing further restrictions, the prime minister announced his government will begin rolling out 1 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day across all four nations of the U.K. -- England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. He vowed that everyone over the age of 18 will have the opportunity to receive a booster shot before the New Year. The British Army will be deployed to facilitate and accelerate the emergency rollout, according to Johnson.

-ABC News' Christine Theodorou and Mike Trew

Dec 12, 1:19 PM

Nearly a month after imposing additional rules to fight rising COVID-19 infections, Austrian authorities will now allow vaccinated people to participate in public life starting Sunday.

Lockdown restrictions will still apply to unvaccinated individuals.

According to Austria's health ministry, 68% of the country's population is fully vaccinated

Dietmar Stiplovsek/APA/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Protesters carry a banner reading "2020: OMG, you are our heroes - 2021: take the vaccination or you are fired" as they take part in a demonstration against the Austrian government's measures taken in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

But Austria's tough response to rising COVID infections doesn't end there. The health minister, Wolfgang Mueckstein, announced that starting Feb. 1 and going through Jan. 2024, COVID vaccines will be mandatory, for all residents aged 14 and over

At the end of each quarter, residents who remain unvaccinated face fines up to $4,074.

The mandate, which still needs to be approved by parliament, will include exemptions for women who are pregnant, children under the age of 14 and people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

- ABC News' Christine Theodorou

Dec 10, 5:25 PM

More than 50 million Americans have now received a COVID-19 booster shot, according to newly updated federal data .

More than half of fully vaccinated people 65 years and older have received a booster.

On average, about 2.03 million total shots are being administered each day, the data shows. More than half -- 1.1 million -- are booster doses.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 10, 3:50 PM

The PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia predicts "significant" case growth across much of the U.S. over the next four weeks.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: Kennedy Garcia, a Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade registered nurse, prepares her personal protective equipment gear before entering the isolation room of a coronavirus disease COVID-19 patient in Farmington, N.M., Dec. 9, 2021.

According to forecasters, large metropolitan areas, particularly in the Northeast, are seeing significant case growth following Thanksgiving.

Cases in the New York City area are expected to at least double through December, the forecasters said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images - PHOTO: People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility in Times Square, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York.

Metropolitan areas in New Jersey, Delaware and North Carolina are expected to see a rapid case increase, forecasters said.

The forecasters also noted a "sudden" increase in cases in Florida in the last two weeks.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 10, 1:10 PM

There have been no deaths and one hospitalization among the 43 known omicron patients in the U.S., according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

According to public health experts, early indications show omicron could cause less severe disease than prior variants, but it's still too early to say for sure. It's also possible that omicron only appears less severe because many of the people who have been infected have been vaccinated, younger adults.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

Dec 10, 11:31 AM

The U.S. is now reporting more than 118,000 new cases each day -- up by nearly 85% since late October, according to federal data.

On average, more than 7,400 Americans are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 each day -- a nearly 16% increase in the last week, while pediatric hospital admissions have skyrocketed by more than 40%, the data shows.

The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: A nurse in the ICU looks into a covid patient's room filled with flowers and balloons at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn., Nov. 23, 2021.

More than 7,600 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the last week. West Virginia currently has the country's highest death rate, followed by Wyoming, Montana and Tennessee.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 10, 11:18 AM

Masks will now be required in all indoor public places in New York state unless the business or venue requires proof of full vaccination, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday.

The new measure takes effect Monday and lasts until at least Jan. 15 as the state tries to disrupt a winter surge.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images - PHOTO: A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York.

New York's seven-day average case rate has jumped by 43% since Thanksgiving, according to the governor's office.

"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," Hochul said in a statement. "I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."

Dec 9, 7:33 PM

At least 25 states have now reported cases of the omicron variant, just over a week after California identified the first case in the U.S.

Iowa, Michigan and Virginia became the latest states Thursday to confirm positive cases of the new variant of concern.

Other states with confirmed cases include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press Wednesday that most of the cases have been mild, though there has been at least one hospitalization.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

Dec 9, 4:22 PM

COVID-19-related hospital admissions in the U.S. are up by 47% in the last month, according to federal data. Nearly 80% of adult ICU beds are full.

The U.S. is now reporting more than 117,000 new cases each day. The daily case average has surged by nearly 83% since late October, according to federal data.

New Hampshire holds the nation's highest case rate, followed by Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Indiana, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A soldier vaccinates a man in his car at a vaccination center in Londonderry, N.H., Feb. 4, 2021.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos