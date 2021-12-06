ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JURA Z10 - A World First For Hot And Cold Brew Coffee Specialties

 3 days ago

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A masterpiece of Swiss engineering, the new JURA Z10 doubles the range of specialty coffees that can be brewed at home. It not only prepares the full spectrum of hot drinks at the touch of a button - from intense espresso to trendy flat white. It also opens a whole new dimension in coffee enjoyment with the introduction of cold brew specialties, thanks to JURA technology and innovation.

JURA's exclusive Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G. ®) recognizes the chosen specialty and then adjusts the fineness of the grind accordingly, instantly and precisely. This ultra-fast automatic grinder accommodates any coffee specialty, hot or cold brew. The advanced eighth-generation brewing unit with 3D brewing technology ensures ultimate aroma.

For the first time, cold brew specialties are available at the touch of a button, thanks to JURA's pioneering Cold Extraction Process. Cold water is slowly pulsed through freshy ground coffee under high pressure. The result is a completely new way of experiencing coffee - refreshing, energizing, and with a wonderfully balanced aroma.

This outstanding premium coffee machine comes with a double-speed 4.3-inch touch display and a Blue Crystal Rotary Switch. Optional artificial intelligence and a Specialty Selection menu makes it is exceptionally easy and intuitive to use. Integrated maintenance programs ensure maximum hygiene.

The technological quantum leap of the Z10 is also reflected in its sculptural design. The premium quality design features a convex-concave front panel and beautifully finished details, including a clear water tank with a wave design. The water tank and coffee bean container and conveniently accessible from the front of the machine. With its attention to detail and absolute manufacturing precision, the Z10 is a tribute to excellent taste.

Adding to the machine's functionality is the integrated WiFi Connect, which makes the Z10 compatible with innovative J.O.E. ® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive free app for operating the machine from a smartphone or tablet. J.O.E. lets users personalize their favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, and more.

JURA offers the largest assortment of automatic coffee machines, with actual retail prices ranging from $799 to $5,999. For more information, visit jura.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jura-z10---a-world-first-for-hot-and-cold-brew-coffee-specialties-301437319.html

SOURCE JURA

