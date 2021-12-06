ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequans To Participate In The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

By PR Newswire
PARIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Sequans Communications SA Report, leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G solutions for broadband, critical, and massive IoT, announced today Georges Karam, CEO and Deborah Choate, CFO, will participate in the Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference being held virtually January 10-14, 2022.

Sequans will conduct 40-minute one-on-one video meetings on Monday, January 10 th and Tuesday, January 11 th between 7:00 am and 11:25 am ET.The Company will participate in a fireside chat from 10:00 am to 10:40 am ET on Monday, January 10 th.

For more information about the Needham conferences, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at conferences@needhamco.com.

The conference presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/ for 30 days following the event.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) - Get Sequans Communications SA Report is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin, +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com

Investor Relations: Kim Rogers, Hayden IR, +1.385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-to-participate-in-the-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301437455.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

