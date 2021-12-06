ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesis Energy, L.P. To Participate In Investor Conferences

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) - Get Genesis Energy, L.P. Report announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference, Monday, December 6th; and
  • 20th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream Utility & Renewables Symposium, Wednesday, December 8th and Thursday, December 9th

The Partnership's latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership's website at www.genesisenergy.com under "Presentations" under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis' operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis' operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

