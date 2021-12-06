ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Knights of Columbus help spread cheer through shoe boxes

By Special to the News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BS2Tk_0dF90FBJ00

KEYSER - A shoe box full of small gifts may not seem like a lot to some people, but it is a way to bring a smile to a child somewhere out there in the world.

Since “Operation Christmas Child” began its outreach 30 years ago, millions of children have benefited from the program.

For many years the Knights of Columbus, the men's group of the Catholic Church of the Assumption in Keyser, has processed hundreds of these boxes filled by the Knights and church parishioners.

Spearheaded by Knight Michael Stanislawczyk, the annual process begins shortly after Halloween, and the colorful boxes are shipped in late November to reach children in nearly half the countries of the world.

“Operation Christmas Child” is part of the evangelical Christian organization “Samaritan's Purse,” based in Boone, North Carolina, and with offices throughout the world. According to the website Charity Navigator, Samaritan's Purse receives four out of four stars, meaning that a person can give with confidence to the organization.

The Knights of Columbus was formed in 1882 to serve the church, community, and family. The Church of the Assumption council supports various charities and causes.

Although the boxes have been shipped for this year, a person can still build a box online by visiting the Samaritan's Purse website.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

January 6 committee projects confidence. What does it know?

(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Keyser, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knights Of Columbus#Christmas Child#Shoe Box#Christian#Charity Navigator#Purse
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

43
Followers
35
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy