10 Things in Politics: GOP has big plans to thwart Biden

Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics. Sign up here to receive this newsletter. Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go — click here for iOS and here for Android. Send tips to bgriffiths@insider.com.

Here's what we're talking about:

Reps. Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in October. Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

1. THE GHOST OF CONGRESS' FUTURE?: Democrats aimed to launch a subpoena cannon across Pennsylvania Avenue during Donald Trump's presidency. It yielded mixed results, mainly because of the White House's near unilateral defiance. Now, Rep. Matt Gaetz, who could wield a subcommittee gavel in the near future, and some of his colleagues are practically salivating over the opportunity at grilling President Joe Biden, his administration, and his son Hunter's business deals.

Here's how the GOP is already telegraphing its post-midterm plans to make Biden's life miserable:

"Hunter Biden is at the top of the list," Rep. James Comer, who is positioned to be chairman of the powerful House oversight committee if the GOP retakes control, told Insider. Comer said he wanted to know who purchased Biden's reportedly five- to six-figure art, a request he says is "based on a pattern of bad behavior" by Hunter Biden.

They also want to grill top Cabinet officials: "No government agency will want to receive a letter from us," Comer added.

"No government agency will want to receive a letter from us," Comer added. Some Republicans are already trying to impeach Biden: Top party officials complained that Trump's two impeachments risked politicizing Congress' ultimate emergency brake on presidential power, but some are already filing largely symbolic articles of impeachment.

Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz could both have newfound power: Jordan could lead the House Judiciary Committee, a powerful perch from which he might launch repeated broadsides at Biden. Jordan has also grown close to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a far cry from the days when he would vex GOP officials.

More on Gaetz's role: Jordan recently said on Gaetz's podcast that he wanted the Florida Republican, who is the subject of a federal sex-trafficking investigation, to chair one of the Judiciary Committee's subcommittees.

Read more about how Republican lawmakers want to make Biden's life miserable.

Bob Dole at The Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

2. Remembering Bob Dole: Dole rose from humble beginnings in Russell, Kansas, to become one of the longest-serving Republican Senate leaders in history. A decorated World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, Dole died Sunday at 98. He was instrumental in the creation of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the creation of the World War II Memorial. Read more about Dole's legacy.

Officials from across the political spectrum praised Dole's life: Biden said Dole represented "among the greatest of the Greatest Generation." "A true patriot," added Trump. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered that "a bright light of patriotic good cheer burned all the way from Bob's teenage combat heroics through his whole career in Washington."

3. Fauci finds some promising early news about the Omicron variant: Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that there were some signs the new coronavirus variant might actually be less dangerous than the Delta variant that has wreaked havoc in the US and around the world, the Associated Press reports. Fauci added that the Biden administration was hoping to lift its travel restrictions on several African countries "in a quite reasonable period of time." South African officials and some world leaders have slammed such bans. More on where the US's Omicron's response stands.

4. Rep. Ilhan Omar says Pelosi "will take decisive action" after Islamophobic comments: Omar said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her she would take care of the party's response to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's comments implying Omar was a terrorist. Omar and some Democratic lawmakers have called for Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments, but Omar did not specify what Pelosi would do. Omar also slammed McCarthy, calling the top House Republican a "liar and coward" for not punishing Boebert. More from the interview, including Omar's point that the GOP is "normalizing anti-Muslim bigotry."

5. Georgia is poised to have a contentious gubernatorial primary: Former US Sen. David Perdue is set to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp, setting up a blockbuster Republican contest in one of the most politically competitive states, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Trump is said to have prodded Perdue to enter the race, and Kemp's actions after the 2020 election and perceived disloyalty to Trump will most likely be a major factor in the race. Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost to Kemp in 2018, is likely to be the Democratic nominee. Here's how the race will serve as another proxy war over the GOP's future.

6. Former Harris staffer says she gives "soul-destroying criticism": Someone who worked for Kamala Harris before she assumed the vice presidency said aides in Harris' office had to endure a "constant amount of soul-destroying criticism," The Washington Post reports. The story comes amid heightened turnover in Harris' office following a tumultuous first year in her historic role. Several staffers said Harris refused to analyze briefing materials set forth by employees and then scolded them if she appeared to be unprepared. Here's what else former staffers are saying about working for Harris.

7. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compares cancer to COVID-19: Greene questioned pandemic-related restrictions, asking on Twitter over the weekend why the US "has never once shut down" despite more than 600,000 people dying from cancer each year. Her statement implies similarities between an infectious disease like COVID-19 and cancer, which is, of course, not contagious. Greene was roasted on Twitter for the comparison.

8. Trump profanely calls US's top general an "idiot": Trump blasted Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a speech at a conservative event held at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Trump said if he remained in the White House, US troops would have taken "everything" with them before completing a withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump, according to Axios, tried to spur last-minute withdrawals from Afghanistan, Africa, and Germany in the days after the 2020 election. Trump also went on an expletive-laden tirade against journalists.

9. The fallout from CNN's firing of Chris Cuomo: CNN fired Cuomo amid revelations that the anchor used his media sources to try to help his brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual-harassment allegations. The network was also made aware of a sexual-misconduct complaint that is apparently related to Chris Cuomo's time at ABC. Cuomo, through a spokesman, denied those allegations. More on Cuomo's fall from CNN.

10. Spotify has dropped big-name comedians over royalties dispute: The audio- streaming giant moved to drop comedians such as John Mulaney, Jim Gaffigan, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Mike Birbiglia from the platform last week. But despite that, Spoken Giants, the global rights-administration company representing the comedians, said it wanted to resume conversations with Spotify. More details on the situation.

Today's trivia question: Today marks the anniversary of the completion of a Washington, DC, landmark that Mark Twain once called a "hollow, oversized chimney." What was he talking about? Email your answer and a suggested question to me at bgriffiths@insider.com.