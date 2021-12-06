Best Holiday Movie Ever Made: Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas

It's the thought that counts, right? Your family and friends might mean very well, but sometimes the gifts they give you for the holidays are just plain cringeworthy. It's kind of like being stuck in the bunny suit Ralphie had to wear for his mom in A Christmas Story. However, this is real life, and sometimes that awkward bunny suit never really comes off. This is especially exasperated in a room full of gawking people, all wondering if you actually like the pile of crap you just unwrapped.

HUDSON, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO