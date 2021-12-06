ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) Leverages Its Patented Time Release Technology To Roll Out The World's Most Effectively Bioavailable CBD Delivery Cream

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, today announces the official launch of the world's first patented time-release, hemp-based CBD topical cream with boosted bioavailability, made possible by its proprietary Hourglass™ technology. Hourglass™ is a unique method for staggered and discreet topical delivery of CBD. The brand-new technology, developed by Grapefruit, leverages a proprietary process that involves the grinding of CBD into nano sized particles, substantially smaller than the width of a human hair, which allows for significantly higher bioavailability and absorption.

The nano-particle technology enables anyone who wants to enjoy the incredible holistic benefits of CBD to do so, both immediately and over a sustained period of up to 8-10 hours, in a discreet and convenient manner. The micro-sized vessels called "Z-Pods™", lodge deep into human pores and follicles, persisting there, before slowly releasing CBD over an extended time period, forming what Grapefruit has dubbed the "Patchless-Patch™" system.

"Over the last several months, our Hourglass™ product team has received extremely positive product feedback and internal reviews from our product testers and retail customers after their regular use of our hemp-based CBD Hourglass™ topicals, which is extremely gratifying for the company and at base shows that the technology works," said Bradley Yourist, CEO at Grapefruit USA.

"Grapefruit's Hourglass™ Topical Delivery Cream will fundamentally change the way individuals use CBD and other cannabinoids to obtain their holistic benefits."

Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream is:

• Patented and lab-proven to provide time-release delivery over a 10-hour span• Third-party lab tested and proven to be 100% safe• Lab-tested and proven to provide substantially enhanced topical bioavailability• Made with only the purest form of hemp-derived CBD isolate with a purity rating above 99%• Shipped to every state in the U.S., with shipping available to many international destinations

Thousands of hours of scientific lab-based research went into the development of the Hourglass™ technology now presented by Grapefruit — providing effective and sustained topical relief via the holistic benefits of CBD. Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream has intelligently deployed the Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.'s Xerogel Silica Gel to create the world's first and only patented CBD time-release delivery cream for the topical delivery of cannabinoids.

This development provides multiple end-user advantages:

• Delivers small amounts of CBD that are effectively metered into the skin hour-by-hour over a 4-to-8-hour period• Penetrates deep into the skin's stratum corneum, which pushes the cream's CBD past epidermal barrier defenses• Cream is loaded with over 1,000 milligrams of CBD in every 3-ounce jar• Works with the body's lipophilic nature (ability of a chemical compound to dissolve in fats) to trigger release from micro-sized reservoirs into the skin, in a manner similar to wearing a physical patch.

The power of Hourglass™ is largely attributable to its small particle size. Continued research and analysis of the manufacturing process allowed the Grapefruit researchers to substantially reduce the size of the cream's CBD-infused particles to a mean particle size of 8.2 microns, as compared to previous samples, which averaged 33.1 microns and 29.9 microns.

"To put that into perspective, the size of a human hair is approximately 75microns wide. The latest sample is 14.2 microns, compared to 78 microns and 70 microns for the prior samples," Yourist explains. "So, the average particle size is smaller and the particle size distribution is narrower for the most recent sample, thereby increasing the bioavailability of the cream's ingredients."

Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream is available starting Dec. 6, 2021, at $75 per jar, but currently available at just $49.99 for a limited promotional period. For more information on Hourglass™ CBD Delivery Cream visit: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/.

* This product is not regulated by the FDA and is not intended to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent disease.

To purchase Grapefruit's ground-breaking CBD-only delivery relief cream (outside of Canada), please visit: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/.

To learn more about Grapefruit's new sustained-release Hourglass™ THC + Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be and visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/.

For investor information, please visit our website at: https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/,

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

About GrapefruitGrapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company's website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: The Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact :Bradley Yourist ir@grapefruitblvd.com18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07Desert Hot Springs, California 92240 Wire Service ContactInvestorWire (IW) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorWire.com212.418.1217 Office Editor@InvestorWire.com

73K+
Post
258K+
Views
