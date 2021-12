There were the usual flashes of class from Chelsea, but there was none of their trademark control. Slumped in his seat on the bench, Thomas Tuchel could not believe what he was watching. Chelsea’s defence had been pushed to the limit by West Ham and, by the end of a barmy encounter, he must have been wondering if his team have what it takes to outlast Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO