Sunny Varkey Launches Tmrw, A New Learning Operating System (LearnOS) For Global Education To Bring A Quality Education Within Reach Of Every Child

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tmrw, a new and scalable Learning Operating System (LearnOS) for global education with a mission to help bring a quality education to every child, was launched today.

Its Integrated Platform is built to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools operating in both the developed and developing world, seeking to reach all students irrespective of their background or their ability to pay. Tmrw's vision over time is to underpin learning, teaching, and the operational needs of K12 education, higher education and life-long learning. Tmrw has been teacher-led from the drawing board to its final roll-out.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the urgent need for an integrated technological solution for global education. Tmrw seeks to provide an education eco-system that offers far more than a traditional, stand-alone learning or school management system.

The platform includes modules to manage and oversee the curriculum, assessment, and track student progress. It has non-academic functionalities such as sports management, counselling and well-being. It allows schools to manage parent and student relations and includes custom-built health and child safety guarding features. It also includes back-office operations such as revenue management, HR, payroll, finance and procurement.

Tmrw is an education transformation company that offers comprehensive educational services such as:

  • TMRW Academy - focused on professional development
  • Education Command Center - serving policy makers with real-time decision-making capabilities
  • Tech-In-A-Box - Comprehensive technology backbone covering the school eco system
  • Tmrw Advisory Services for educational institutions on curriculum design, digital transformation, school improvement and nation-wide educational strategies.

Spun out from GEMS Education, Tmrw has been incorporated as the independent technology entity of GEMS. Today, GEMS is the only private-sector education operator with an all-inclusive platform for teachers, pupils, and parents. That experience is the foundation of Tmrw, which seeks to create an impact on a billion learners through technology.

Mr. Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of TMRW and GEMS Education, said:

"Quality education is the great equaliser. It bridges the gap between the rich and the poor and gives us the greatest opportunity to improve the state of our world. Ultimately, our vision is to give every child their birth-right of a great education and provide hope for a better future. We have built this platform to be accessible and affordable for government-funded schools throughout the world to help improve learning outcomes wherever we can."

TMRW CEO and GEMS Education Group Chief Disruption Officer, Mr Krishnan Gopi, said:

"Education is transforming at pace, moving away from the conventional patterns of teaching and learning that have dominated the sector. Designed by educators for educators, TMRW will help students learn better, teachers teach better, parents become more engaged, and schools become more efficient"

The platform is secure, scalable, multi-lingual and highly configurable to meet different needs of education systems across the globe. It utilizes exponential technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR, Blockchain and IOT to revolutionise the teaching and learning experience.

*For more information about how Tmrw can empower schools to deliver enhanced teaching and learning outcomes please email: info@tmrw.group

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunny-varkey-launches-tmrw-a-new-learning-operating-system-learnos-for-global-education-to-bring-a-quality-education-within-reach-of-every-child-301437796.html

SOURCE GEMS Education

