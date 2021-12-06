ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ACI Worldwide Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get ACI Worldwide, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of $250 million in shares of common stock in a sign of confidence of the company's transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential. The new approval includes $38 million remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization. After repurchasing $100 million of stock since the beginning of 2020, the company plans to utilize an important portion of the authorization in the next 12 months.

"This authorization is a clear expression of confidence by the Board in ACI's three-pillar strategy and long-term vision to be the global leader in real-time payments. We are targeting half of our free cash flow to share repurchases in the near term, consistent with our 2021 analyst day announcement," said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO, ACI Worldwide.

Scott Behrens, chief financial officer, ACI Worldwide, said, "With this significant share repurchase authorization, we are following through on our commitment to return cash to shareholders. Our pledge to deliver value to shareholders is supported by our increased long-term organic revenue growth outlook, consistent cash flow generation, solid balance sheet and overall financial flexibility to continue our investments."

ACI may repurchase shares in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.

About ACI Worldwide ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

ACI, ACI Worldwide, the ACI logo, ACI Universal Payments, UP, the UP logo and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words or phrases such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," and words and phrases of similar impact. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding a sign of confidence of the company's transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential, (ii) expectations regarding company plans to utilize an important portion of the authorization in the next 12 months, (iii) expectations regarding a clear expression of confidence by the Board in ACI's three-pillar strategy and long-term vision to be the global leader in real-time payments, (iv) expectations regarding our targeting half of our free cash flow to share repurchases in the near term, and (v) expectations regarding our increased long-term organic revenue growth outlook, consistent cash flow generation, solid balance sheet and overall financial flexibility.

All of the foregoing forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the risk factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased competition, business interruptions or failure of our information technology and communication systems, may be subjected to security breaches or viruses, our ability to attract and retain senior management personnel and skilled technical employees, new members of senior management coupled with our headquarters relocation, future acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments, integration of and achieving benefits from the Speedpay acquisition, implementation and success of our new Three Pillar strategy, impact if we convert some or all on-premise licenses from fixed-term to subscription model, anti-takeover provisions, exposure to credit or operating risks arising from certain payment funding methods, customer reluctance to switch to a new vendor, our ability to adequately defend our intellectual property, litigation, our offshore software development activities, risks from operating internationally, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, adverse changes in the global economy, compliance of our products with applicable legislation, governmental regulations and industry standards, the complexity of our products and services and the risk that they may contain hidden defects, complex regulations applicable to our payments business, our compliance with privacy regulations, exposure to unknown tax liabilities, consolidations and failures in the financial services industry, volatility in our stock price, demand for our products, failure to obtain renewals of customer contracts or to obtain such renewals on favorable terms, delay or cancellation of customer projects or inaccurate project completion estimates, impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets, the accuracy of management's backlog estimates, the cyclical nature of our revenue and earnings and the accuracy of forecasts due to the concentration of revenue-generating activity during the final weeks of each quarter, restrictions and other financial covenants in our debt agreements, our existing levels of debt, potential adverse effects from the impending replacement of LIBOR, events outside of our control including natural disasters, wars, and outbreaks of disease. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, parties that are relying on the forward-looking statements should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005230/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CubeSmart Announces Closing Of The Storage West Acquisition

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (CUBE) - Get CubeSmart Report announced today that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of LAACO, LTD., the owner of the Storage West self-storage platform. With this acquisition, CubeSmart has added 59 high-quality assets to its portfolio in the desirable western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of the properties in Southern California are owned by separate joint ventures, of which CUBE now owns a 50% interest.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Appointment Of Dr. Rui Feng As Chairman Of The Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates View, Inc. (VIEW) F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating View, Inc. (VIEW) to determine whether certain View officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. View manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption. Its primary product is a proprietary electrochromic glass panel that intelligently adjusts in response to the sun by tinting from clear to dark states, reducing heat and glare.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aci Worldwide#Global Economy#Board Of Directors#Aciw
TheStreet

Chatham Asset Management Increases Offer To Acquire R.R. Donnelley To $10.85 Per Share In Cash

Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report and which is the largest bondholder of the Company, responded to a press release issued today by RRD regarding its acceptance of a revised proposal from affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas") to acquire the Company for $10.35 per share in cash.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spend Matters On Their Sale To Copley Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend Matters, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Copley Equity Partners. Spend Matters is a proprietary tech-enabled data platform that drives and optimizes the strategic technology procurement decisions across the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. The company brings a unique data-driven approach to analyzing technology and solutions. The firm pioneered SolutionMap, a technology benchmarking methodology based equally on granular analyst technology assessments and customer reference inputs. In 2021, they launched TechMatch, the only SaaS application in the market that maps business requirements to technology vendor capability to drive accurate, data-based technology decision-making. TechMatch is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, public sector organizations, and global consultancies to drive technology decision-making for procurement, accounts payable, contract management, and third-party management.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Halozyme Therapeutics authorizes $750M share repurchase program

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has announced a new share repurchase program to buyback up to $750M of its outstanding common stock over the next three years. The program follows the recent completion of the company's previous $550M three-year share repurchase program. The biopharmaceutical firm plans to enter into an accelerated share...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

WPFH Announces Acquisition Of KPOP 1004 Retail Chain

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kimco Industries Inc., the owner and operator of the retail chain KPOP 1004, a K-POP and K-Beauty specialty store.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Progressive Care Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meeting

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On December 3, 2021, Progressive Care Inc. (the "Company" or "Progressive Care") held a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). The record date for stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Special Meeting was November 3, 2021. At the close of business on that date, the Company had 535,430,294 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 ("Common Stock") outstanding and 51 shares of Series A Preferred Stock ("Preferred Stock") outstanding, and entitled to be voted at the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, the following three proposals were submitted to the Company's stockholders:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Digital Ally Inc. Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders To December 28, 2021

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) - Get Digital Ally, Inc. Report (the " Company " ), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for December 13, 2021 (the "Special Meeting") has been adjourned to Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:15 am (Eastern time) without transacting any business.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sun Life Announces Chair Succession

Scott Powers to succeed Bill Anderson as Chair of the Board of Directors following Sun Life's Annual Meeting in May 2022. TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (SLF) - Get Sun Life Financial Inc. Report announced today that Bill Anderson will retire as Chair and from the Board of Directors following the Company's Annual Meeting on May 11, 2022. He will be succeeded as Chair by Scott Powers following his re-election as a Director at that meeting. Mr. Powers has been a Sun Life Director since 2015 and currently chairs the Governance, Investment & Conduct Review Committee and is a member of the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Spectra Announces FEVO As Official Group Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, today announced it has been named the official group ticketing partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and entertainment. Spectra will primarily utilize FEVO for group ticketing opportunities at...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company," or "Code Chain" or "We") (CCNC) , a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency mining equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation Of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On November 9, 2020, Reata announced that its Phase 3 CARDINAL study...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NVent's Investments In People Recognized On RippleMatch Next Gen 100 List

NVent Electric plc (NVT) - Get nVent Electric plc Report ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it has been included on the RippleMatch Next Gen 100 list, which recognizes organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent. Organizations on the Next Gen 100 list invest in programs, benefits and cultures that enable their people to thrive personally and professionally. The list—available on the RippleMatch website—is informed by extensive data collected by RippleMatch on what Generation Z values in a workplace.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bank7 Corp. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - Get Bank7 Corp. Report (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously communicated underwritten secondary offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock by its principal shareholder, the William B. Haines Financial Services Trust (the "Selling Shareholder") at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The Selling Shareholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Broadcom Shares Pop 6% On Positive Earnings

Shares of semiconductor and software company Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report rose in post-market trade Thursday, after the company reported beating Wall Street estimates for the quarter and its board approved a buyback program. Broadcom’s shares popped by over 6% to $619, continuing its record of shares rising....
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy