ACI Worldwide Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) - Get ACI Worldwide, Inc. Report, a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software, announced that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of $250 million in shares of common stock in a sign of confidence of the company's transformation, intrinsic value, and future potential. The new approval includes $38 million remaining under the company's existing share repurchase authorization. After repurchasing $100 million of stock since the beginning of 2020, the company plans to utilize an important portion of the authorization in the next 12 months.

"This authorization is a clear expression of confidence by the Board in ACI's three-pillar strategy and long-term vision to be the global leader in real-time payments. We are targeting half of our free cash flow to share repurchases in the near term, consistent with our 2021 analyst day announcement," said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO, ACI Worldwide.

Scott Behrens, chief financial officer, ACI Worldwide, said, "With this significant share repurchase authorization, we are following through on our commitment to return cash to shareholders. Our pledge to deliver value to shareholders is supported by our increased long-term organic revenue growth outlook, consistent cash flow generation, solid balance sheet and overall financial flexibility to continue our investments."

ACI may repurchase shares in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions at the discretion of management, subject to its assessment of market conditions and other factors. This authorization does not expire.

