Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every once in a while, the social media masses will discover a beauty product or category and treat it like it's bright and shiny and new. But of course, when you go to chat with the experts about the trend, they'll be the first to tell you: This has been a not-so-secret pro tip for years. This was the case with Instagram contouring (makeup artists have been contouring their celebrity clients for decades upon decades) or even rice water rinses (a tradition that has an ancient history). And it's now the case with at-home toning shampoos.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO