Vanguard Season 1 Release Countdown: Patch Notes, Update Time, & More

By Kyle Wilson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's going to be another huge year for Call of Duty - the Warzone Pacific update is just half of it, too. Vanguard Season 1 is going to start soon and there's a lot of fantastic content on the way for Sledgehammer Games' Second World War shooter. Here's the latest on...

TheSixthAxis

Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleashed update 1.20 patch notes released

Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleased was announced the other day with the content adding things like tech trees, 3KM maps, and new building blocks. Today, Double 11 has released the patch notes for Rust Console Edition Devastation Unleashed with the notes addressing the new additions. There are also a number of bug fixes and changes to improve the overall experience of Rust Console Edition. You can check out the 1.20 patch notes below.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.6.1 Patch Notes

Monster Hunter Rise has today launched its 3.6.1 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s patch is rather tiny, clocking in at just one-tenth of a GB. With that being said, there are a few things worth mentioning. First of all, you can access a new event quest every week now, so those wanting more out of Monster Hunter Rise have plenty to look forward to. You can also enjoy a new Gyro Correction function, for the handful of you who enjoy that feature on your Switch console. There’s plenty more in terms of bug fixes though, so let’s waste no more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with update 3.6.1 for Monster Hunter Rise!
VIDEO GAMES
#Countdown#Warzone Pacific#Vanguard Season 1#Multiplayer
attackofthefanboy.com

Guilty Gear Strive Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 has arrived for Guilty Gear Strive, and here’s the full list of changes added with this patch. This update will become available across PC, PS4, and PS5 on November 30. It adds Happy Chaos to the game’s roster as a DLC fighter for Season Pass owners, but everyone else will have to wait until December 3 to purchase the character separately. A new character is exciting, but this update also fixes a wide array of bugs and other issues. Room customization has been added to player matches online, and multiple glitches have been fixed for several characters. Here’s everything new with Guilty Gear Strive update 1.11.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Dead by Daylight Update 5.4.0 Patch Notes

Update 5.4.0 has arrived for Dead by Daylight, and here’s a list with all the fixes and changes added with this patch. This update is everything but small, the patch brings some changes to The Cenobite killer, besides the usual optimization, and bug fixes. This update also brings some new content that will mix the playing field and matches of all players. The new killer and survivor will keep players busy for a while, so if you were getting bored of the same survivors and killers, this update might make you go back to the title. Here’s everything new with Dead by Daylight update 5.4.0.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New World Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes – Horticulture Gear Fix and More

New World Update 1.1.1 hits Amazon’s MMORPG today. Compared to the previous November patch, New World Update 1.1.1 is a reasonably light hotfix. Nevertheless, we’ve rounded up the full New World 1.1.1 patch notes right here. New World Update 1.1.1 targets several facets of the game, notably housing, crafting, and...
RECIPES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV 6.0 Patch Notes Released

Final Fantasy XIV is only days away from adding the highly-anticipated Endwalker expansion, and ahead of this monumental release many years in the making, an absolute treasure trove of patch notes are here. They’re as lengthy as you’d expect from the 6.0 update, and include a number of obvious additions, including several new cities players will be able to explore as they traverse the new story quest: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han for cities, and more field areas including Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, and Mare Lamentorum, the latter of which features a stunning view of Earth from the moon. Four new dungeons are coming, as well as the most exciting thing possible: bunny boys. That’s right, the entirety of Final Fantasy XIV is about to be overrun with male Viera. Just accept that fate.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.16 Patch Notes

Update 2.16 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of fixes and changes added with this patch. Rainbow Six Siege’s new season came with a lot of tweaks and improvements. The High Caliber season is out, so you should start downloading the patch and getting ready for the new season and all its changes. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.16.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Warzone Pacific Season 1: Patch notes, Caldera map POIs, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat & more

Activision has officially revealed the details for Warzone Pacific Season 1 and its integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard. Warzone is set to get a major update on December 8, as players will finally get to grips with the Pacific update, with Vanguard owners getting 24 hours of exclusivity. Not only will there be a brand new map called Caldera, but there will also be a ton of updates to the game, including the integration with Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Tesla Note Episode 10 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News, and Everything You Need to Know

Interested to know what happens to Botan and Kuruma? Tune in to Tesla Note episode ten. Also known as Tesura Noto, Tesla Note is a Japanese manga series by Tadayoshi Kubo, Masafumi Nishia, and Kouta Sannomiya. The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. As of this writing, it can be collected in individual volumes. Eventually, it was transferred to Magazine Pocket by August 2021 which is available in four volumes.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Horde Mode and more added to Quake on Switch via new update, patch notes

Nightdive Studios’ remastered version of the dark fantasy shooter Quake, originally developed by id Softwre, has received a whole host of new bloody content through the newly released Update 2, not only providing the usual bug fixes, but adding new features like a new add-on, named simply “Honey,” and an all-new Horde Mode, designed by Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus developers MachineGames, who also developed the new episodes exclusive to the renmaster.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online App Updated, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch Online app has received a new update on iOS and Android devices, bringing it up to version 1.14.0. Unfortunately, this one seems to be on the small side, offering just minor changes and technical fixes. It's not the most exciting update in the world, but if it means the app will run smoother and offer a better experience for users, then it certainly seems worth it. Oddly enough, the official Nintendo website has not been updated with patch notes for 1.14.0, but they have been shared by Perfectly Nintendo and can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES

