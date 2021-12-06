ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spielberg brings life-long fandom to reimagined ‘West Side Story’

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Steven Spielberg has been remaking classic musical “West Side Story” in his head for decades but says that finally taking it on was his riskiest challenge in a career that has spanned 50 years. Half a century after the musical written by Leonard Bernstein and...

uticaphoenix.net

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version,...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Review: Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Is a Cinematic Masterpiece

My love for West Side Story runs deep. I’m a huge fan of the Broadway musical. I loved the original 1957 film adaptation, and I even played Baby John in a stage production while I was in high school. It’s one of my favorite musicals, and not only am I fond of the music, but the story it told was wonderful.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
MOVIES
Person
Spielberg
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Steven Spielberg
CultureMap Dallas

Sensational West Side Story is updated in all the right ways by Steven Spielberg

Normally, remaking a film that won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, would be sacrilegious. But in the case of West Side Story, there is plenty a modern production could do to improve upon the 60-year-old film, starting with the decision to darken the skin of multiple actors, including, of all people, Rita Moreno. That racist choice is only one of numerous reasons that the original film is, to put it charitably, a relic of its time.
MOVIES
IGN

West Side Story - Official Behind the Scenes With Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg tells us why West Side Story was the right musical for him to take on, and how it was a childhood dream for him to direct it. He also discusses the divisions between the Sharks and the Jets in the movie, and how the musical's themes are relevant to today's audience. West Side Story releases on December 10, 2021 in theaters only. This reimagining of the classic musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno, and more.
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem Says ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Halle Bailey’s Voice ‘Is Out of This World’

Javier Bardem couldn’t help but rave about his “Little Mermaid” co-star Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6. “Her voice is out of this world,” the Oscar-winner told Variety. “She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, ‘What was that?’ It would take me a lifetime to be able to [hit] that note. It’s amazing.” Bailey will star as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula in director Rob...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2, Her First Grammy Nomination and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...
MUSIC

