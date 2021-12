At least 53 people were killed and 58 injured when a freight truck packed with more than 100 passengers flipped over and crashed into a bridge southern Mexico on Thursday.Officials in the Mexican state of Chiapas said that most of the victims were migrants coming from Central America, particularly Honduras, meaning they were probably on their way to the US.Luis Manuel García Moreno, head of the Chiapas Civil Protection Service, told Milenio TV that the truck had been travelling at excessive speed and then overturned on a steep bend, crashing into a pedestrian bridge.Photos from the scene showed truck cab...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO