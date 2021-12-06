Tim Hortons Announces Chobani Oat Beverage Is Now Available In Restaurants Across Canada!

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to announce that Chobani's flavourful and froth-able plant-based oat beverage is now available at restaurants across Canada.

Chobani oat beverage is lactose and gluten-free and offers guests a creamy, plant-based alternative to go with their beverages, including with hot and iced coffees and teas.

"We're happy to be serving Chobani oat beverage and giving our guests another option so they can personalize their coffee and other beverage orders just how they like it," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Available now and for a limited time, Tim Hortons guests can also try two other exciting ways to experience Chobani oat beverage: by ordering a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte or a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew at participating restaurants.

"Our oat beverage is a perfect pairing for those looking for a plant-based option for their coffee and tea drinks," says Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. " Tim Hortons is a fantastic partner to help bring more Canadian consumers into the Chobani family and we're proud to be their oat beverage of choice in restaurants throughout the country."

