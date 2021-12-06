ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Hortons Announces Chobani Oat Beverage Is Now Available In Restaurants Across Canada!

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to announce that Chobani's flavourful and froth-able plant-based oat beverage is now available at restaurants across Canada.

Chobani oat beverage is lactose and gluten-free and offers guests a creamy, plant-based alternative to go with their beverages, including with hot and iced coffees and teas.

"We're happy to be serving Chobani oat beverage and giving our guests another option so they can personalize their coffee and other beverage orders just how they like it," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Available now and for a limited time, Tim Hortons guests can also try two other exciting ways to experience Chobani oat beverage: by ordering a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Latte or a Cinnamon Caramel Oat Cold Brew at participating restaurants.

"Our oat beverage is a perfect pairing for those looking for a plant-based option for their coffee and tea drinks," says Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. " Tim Hortons is a fantastic partner to help bring more Canadian consumers into the Chobani family and we're proud to be their oat beverage of choice in restaurants throughout the country."

About Tim HortonsIn 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, teas, and our famous Iced Capps® - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world - putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees, and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

