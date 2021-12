Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans, who was appointed in December 2020, announced she is seeking to be elected to the position. “My desire to serve the community has always been a driving factor in my career, and the position of Clerk-Treasurer has given me a new avenue to do that,” Burgans, 43, said. “This is the most amazing community. It is an honor and a blessing to be able to work together with my team to see that the people who need assistance have it, the business of the county is handled well, and our elections are conducted with the highest integrity.”

