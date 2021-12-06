ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Size Worth $5.5 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago
  • By type, lobectomy dominated the market in 2020. Lobectomy procedure involves the removal of an entire lobe of the lung in cases of stage one non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is preferred over the limited resections as a large portion is removed, thereby decreasing the risk of recurrence in the local area
  • There is a trend of increasing the adoption of minimally invasive techniques in other types of thoracic surgeries, such as sleeve lobectomy, segmentectomy, and thoracic sympathectomy. Technological advancements such as better imaging technology through improved optics for video thoracoscopes are fueling the growth
  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This is on account of the high prevalence of the target disorder, high smoking traits in the population, and significant funding involved in the research involving solutions to lung cancer
  • The availability of technologically advanced surgical methods with better surgeon expertise is expected to fuel the market growth in North America
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to the rapid adoption of technology and growing awareness regarding the target disorders

Health
