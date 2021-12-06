ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Caesars® Welcomes New Recruits With VIP Experience At Little Caesars Arena And Comerica Park

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is making new store hires an offer they can't refuse and one that only the Detroit-based global pizza chain can offer. New employees hired at Little Caesars metro Detroit stores between Dec. 6 and 17, 2021 will receive a pair of club, suite or lower bowl tickets to a sporting or entertainment event of their choosing. Events include Detroit Red Wings games, Detroit Pistons games and concerts at Little Caesars Arena as well as Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park. Employees will be awarded the tickets after 60 days of employment.

"Our store employees are vital to our business—they're our VIPs—and we want to make sure we're always taking care of them," said Dave Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesar Enterprises. "We're welcoming our newest hires in our hometown by giving them a VIP experience they'll never forget and—as the naming rights sponsor of Little Caesars Arena and a Detroit Tigers sponsor—one that is uniquely Little Caesars."

To qualify for the incentive, candidates must apply, be hired and begin employment at an eligible Little Caesars store in metro Detroit between Dec. 6 and 17, 2021. Eligible positions include crew members, assistant managers, managers and manager trainees. To apply, visit littlecaesars.com/applynow, type " Michigan" in the keyword search bar and look for store positions.

Little Caesars offers flexible hours, competitive wages and opportunities for career advancement. Many franchisees and corporate employees began their careers as store crew members, using their experience in the stores to create a fulfilling, lifelong career.

Hiring new team members will allow Little Caesars to meet customers' growing demand for affordable, quality meals with no-contact pick-up and delivery options.

*Offer available to only new employees of participating Little Caesars company-owned stores in the metro- Detroit area, who must be at least 16 years of age and apply, be hired and begin employment at a participating store between 12/6/21 and 12/17/21. Individual events are available on a first come first serve basis and alternative events will be offered if first choice is already taken. Tickets will be awarded 60 days after start of employment. Void where prohibited. Subject to Terms and Conditions available at https://lcedevcentralusinfo.z19.web.core.windows.net/en-us/promo/free-tix-for-new-hires/.

Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS ®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY ® pizza and famed Crazy Bread ®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain - Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/little-caesars-welcomes-new-recruits-with-vip-experience-at-little-caesars-arena-and-comerica-park-301437478.html

SOURCE Little Caesars

Comments / 0

