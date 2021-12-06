ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BrightView Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) - Get BrightView Holdings, Inc. Report ("BrightView") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program totaling $250 million. The repurchase program is effective immediately and allows for ongoing and profitable investment in the business while utilizing moderate balance sheet leverage and facilitating opportunistic share repurchases.

Repurchases will be made at management's discretion through a variety of methods, such as open-market transactions (including pre-set trading plans), privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchases, and other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The program has no time limit. The share repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and can be discontinued at any time. Repurchases will be made using the Company's cash resources and there can be no assurance as to the timing or number of shares of any repurchases.

The share repurchase authorization announced today does not affect BrightView's previously stated and ongoing mergers and acquisitions strategy. BrightView has acquired 29 landscape services companies across the U.S. since 2017.

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes" and "expects." Forward-looking statements are based on BrightView's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website on www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. BrightView undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

