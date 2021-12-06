ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MannKind Corporation To Participate In The Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will be participating in a webcasted Fireside Chat discussing its vision for 2022 and Mr. Castagna and the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Steven B. Binder will be conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.

The webcasted Fireside Chat will be available for viewing at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021, on the Company's website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About MannKind CorporationMannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company's partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

MANNKIND CONTACT:

Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations(818) 661-5000Email: ir@mannkindcorp.com

