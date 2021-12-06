ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MonitorEDU Announces New Product To Compete With Automated Proctoring Companies

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MonitorEDU, a leading provider of high-stakes remote proctoring using live proctors based in North America, has partnered with DigitalDesk, a leading provider of learning and assessment technologies. The companies will deliver a new remote proctoring service that will compete with the plethora of automated solutions being offered today.

Invigil, is a human-powered record and review proctoring platform

The new service, called Invigil, is a human-powered record and review proctoring platform built to bridge the gap between the low cost of AI proctoring and the high quality of live proctoring. The platform provides schools and testing organizations with tools to self-proctor or use the professionally trained proctors employed by MonitorEDU.

Greg Gomm, CEO of DigitalDesk, commented, "We recognized the need for an affordable proctoring solution that delivers high-quality, human proctoring to the market at a cost that is competitive with AI proctoring services. We chose to partner with MonitorEDU for professionally reviewed proctoring services because Don and his team are dedicated to providing results that can be trusted."

Don Kassner, President of MonitorEDU, continued, "Our partnership positions us to offer a much-needed service that brings remote proctoring back to its roots. Our focus is to provide technology that is easy to use by avoiding software downloads and utilizing basic web browser functionality. The new normal in testing is becoming a test-at-home model where we need to offer solutions that protect privacy, are cost-effective, and can be implemented overnight. Invigil is that product and we are very excited about partnering with Greg and his team."

About DigitalDesk - The Texas-based software company specializes in the development and implementation of learning and assessment tools. For more information go to https://www.digitaldeskinc.com and https://www.invigil.net.

About MonitorEDU - Founded in 2018 by the "Godfathers of Remote Proctoring", Don Kassner and Patrick Ochoa, the company specializes in providing professionally trained proctors who proctor remote exams globally. The company provides its own technology and also offers its proctors to perform their duties on any platform. The company is based in Tennessee.

Media Contact: Don Kassner, don@monitoredu.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monitoredu-announces-new-product-to-compete-with-automated-proctoring-companies-301437223.html

SOURCE MonitorEDU

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

CubeSmart Announces Closing Of The Storage West Acquisition

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (CUBE) - Get CubeSmart Report announced today that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of LAACO, LTD., the owner of the Storage West self-storage platform. With this acquisition, CubeSmart has added 59 high-quality assets to its portfolio in the desirable western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of the properties in Southern California are owned by separate joint ventures, of which CUBE now owns a 50% interest.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

XL Fleet Announces Inducement Grant Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) - Get XL Fleet Corp. Class A Report ("XL Fleet" or the "Company"), a leader in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that on December 1, 2021, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Eric Tech as CEO of XL Fleet, Mr. Tech received a one-time inducement grant under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

WPFH Announces Acquisition Of KPOP 1004 Retail Chain

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFH), announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kimco Industries Inc., the owner and operator of the retail chain KPOP 1004, a K-POP and K-Beauty specialty store.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elastic Announces The Beta Availability Of Automated Curations And General Availability Of A Unified Management Interface In Kibana

Elastic (ESTC) - Get Elastic NV Report ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and capabilities across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.16 release, giving customers more power and flexibility to create, tune, and manage their search experiences. The beta release of curations...
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TheStreet

Evaluate And Track Hydro Power Companies | View Company Insights For 1,000 Hydro Equipment Manufacturers And Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the hydro power equipment and services category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of hydro power products (such as hydro turbines, hydro generators, etc.). Companies which provide hydro power services are also included in the category.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Spectra Announces FEVO As Official Group Ticketing Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO, a leading social commerce technology company that lets friends shop together, today announced it has been named the official group ticketing partner of Spectra, an industry leader in live events and entertainment. Spectra will primarily utilize FEVO for group ticketing opportunities at...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Pacific Announces Appointment Of Dr. Rui Feng As Chairman Of The Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Austin Company Welcomes The Austin Company Of UK Back Into The Fold

CLEVELAND, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company, a design-build firm established more than 140 years ago, welcomes The Austin Company of UK back into its organization. The Austin Company (US) founded The Austin Company (UK) in the 1920s as Austin was developing into an international company. Operations were...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Proctor#Downloads#Digitaldesk#Invigil
TheStreet

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Spend Matters On Their Sale To Copley Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend Matters, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has been sold to Copley Equity Partners. Spend Matters is a proprietary tech-enabled data platform that drives and optimizes the strategic technology procurement decisions across the global procurement, finance, and supply chain technology ecosystem. The company brings a unique data-driven approach to analyzing technology and solutions. The firm pioneered SolutionMap, a technology benchmarking methodology based equally on granular analyst technology assessments and customer reference inputs. In 2021, they launched TechMatch, the only SaaS application in the market that maps business requirements to technology vendor capability to drive accurate, data-based technology decision-making. TechMatch is used by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 firms, public sector organizations, and global consultancies to drive technology decision-making for procurement, accounts payable, contract management, and third-party management.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Department Of Defense Awards C3 AI $500 Million Agreement

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) - Get Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Class A Report, the leading Enterprise AI software company, has established a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI's suite of Enterprise AI products and...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Fastenal Named One Of America's Safest Companies By EHS Today

Since 2002, EHS Today has recognized just over 250 U.S. firms as America's Safest Companies. Ten organizations recently joined this select group. One of them was Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST). "I want to say thank you to EHS Today for this honor," said Fastenal CEO and President Dan Florness. "I...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SM Caen To Leverage Stats Perform Sports AI Solutions For A Competitive Edge

CAEN, France and CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform, the global sports tech leader in data and AI, continues to dominate the sports AI industry as another team chooses Stats Perform's advanced technology to drive their competitive strategy. SM Caen Ligue 2 will invest in a multifaceted AI-powered approach to strategy, recruitment, and athlete performance.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 10, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ACAQ" and "ACAQWS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under the New York Stock Exchange symbol "ACAQ.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II ("Athena Technology II" or the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Digital Ally Inc. Announces Adjournment Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders To December 28, 2021

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) - Get Digital Ally, Inc. Report (the " Company " ), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for December 13, 2021 (the "Special Meeting") has been adjourned to Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:15 am (Eastern time) without transacting any business.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PARCLL Adds Much-Needed Small Parcel Delivery Capacity To Domestic And International Routes

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, has announced the opening of its fifth U.S.-based sortation hub facility, which will be located in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. Responding to shipping clients' continued need for more domestic and international small parcel deliver capacity, PARCLL'S newest facility will begin operation December 10 th 2021.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

New Book On Cyber Security Risk In Healthcare Delivers Multi-Disciplinary Expertise

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Marketing Founder & CEO Allison J. Taylor has contributed cyber security and risk management chapters to an Amazon Hot New Release book, Mobile Medicine: Overcoming People, Culture, and Governance. Co-written with 26 other experts from cross-disciplinary sectors such as law, medicine, and engineering, the book aims to help prevent delays in healthcare communications that take a patient's life every nine minutes, according to the esteemed Institute for Healthcare Improvement.*
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Correction Notice Of Press Release Announcing Anker's 10-Year Anniversary

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global innovator in mobile charging technology, announced today corrections to the headline and first paragraph of its press release sent out on December 8th, 2021. In the release, the headline read:. "Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming World's No.1 Mobile Charging...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company," or "Code Chain" or "We") (CCNC) , a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency mining equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy