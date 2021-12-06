ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators pause investigation into Nvidia, ARM deal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have temporarily halted their investigation into Nvidia’s bid for British chip designer ARM, the largest ever chip deal, as they await more information, according to a...

EU to avoid membership talk at summit with eastern states, draft says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A European Union summit with the bloc’s eastern neighbours will confirm support for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in their bid to move closer to the bloc but make no promise of future EU membership, according to a draft final statement. In part overshadowed by the...
Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act. 
German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports grew at their strongest pace in more than a year in October despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after falling in August and September, the Federal Statistics Office said. Imports also saw an...
France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
Germany to pass extra budget for more climate funds on Monday – sources

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday to enable more public investments in the shift towards a greener and more digitalized economy, sources told Reuters on Thursday. The coalition parties agreed to channel more than 60 billion euros ($67.73 billion) of unused debt...
EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The European Union unveiled plans to improve conditions for the growing number of gig economy workers that could reclassify some as employees entitled to benefits, the latest setback for digital platforms that rely on independent contractors to deliver food and offer rides.The draft rules outlined Thursday by EU officials aim to clarify the labor status of people employed by app-based companies like ride-hailing service Uber and food delivery business Deliveroo Gig economy workers and platforms have fallen between the cracks of existing employment legislation, and the measures being considered by the 27-nation bloc are aimed at clearing up...
Nvidia’s big ambitions could be its Achilles’ heel in the Arm deal

Nvidia has been trying to buy Arm for $40 billion for over a year now — but this week, the acquisition was hit with its biggest roadblock yet. On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission laid out the case to stop the merger from going through, arguing that the deal would “stifle competing next-generation technologies.”
U.S. considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC - WSJ

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal this month to close regulatory loopholes that have allowed Chinese chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK) to buy critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Some Commerce Department officials are trying to block the Defense Department's proposal,...
EU seeks to deter economic coercion with new trade defence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission set out plans on Wednesday to retaliate against countries that put economic pressure on EU members to change their policies, while stressing the main purpose was deterrent. The proposal is designed to counter an increased spillover of geopolitical tensions into trade. European Union member states...
Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to okay Veolia, Suez tie-up, sources say

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to approve the merger of Veolia and Suez following remedies offered by the French waste and water management companies, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The deal, worth nearly 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion), would create a global giant...
Slovakia to re-open shops for vaccinated, others face longer lockdown

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will on Friday re-open non-essential shops and some services for those vaccinated against COVID-19 while at the same time extending a lockdown for others and closing some schools, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said. The central European country of 5.5 million people has struggled with one...
Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile...
Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
Exclusive: EU antitrust regulator seeks input on Microsoft's Nuance deal

Dec 7 (Reuters) - EU's antitrust regulator is taking a deeper look into Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $16 billion deal for transcription technology company Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O), asking customers and competitors to draw up a list of concerns, according to a questionnaire from last month seen by Reuters. The previously...
The FTC Sues Nvidia to Block Its Historic Deal With Arm

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Nvidia’s acquisition of Arm, the semiconductor design firm, saying that the blockbuster deal would unfairly stifle competition. “The FTC is suing to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation...
Are the Wheels Falling Off on the Nvidia-Arm Deal?

Nvidia’s 14-month-long, $40 billion proposal to acquire chip IP vendor Arm has hit another potential regulatory roadblock after being hit with two earlier challenges in Europe since October. This time it was the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which filed an administrative complaint on Dec. 2 to attempt to...
