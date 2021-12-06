Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain’s MOBO Awards

The annual British Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO) took place on December 5, honoring achievements in music of Black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz and gospel. This year’s prestigious event was hosted by Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa, who kept the stage invigorated alongside performances by local artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G and Loski. C. Congratulations to The Orchard distributed artists––Skepta and Guvna B––who both took home MOBO Awards!
