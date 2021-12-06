ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghetts, Dave and Little Simz win at Britain’s MOBO Awards

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Rappers Ghetts, Little Simz and Dave triumphed at Britain’s MOBO Awards this year, which returned with their first live show in four years. Held on Sunday night in the British city of...

xsnoize.com

IN FOCUS// Little Simz at Rock City, Nottingham

Little Simz is one of the most prolific UK rappers. Her song "Venom" went viral and is featured in the 2021 movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage". Her new album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" came out in September 2021, and recently she received a MOBO award for Best Female Act.
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Shenseea Wins MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act

International dancehall artiste Shenseea won the 2021 Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act during the awards ceremony held in London on Sunday. The MOBO Awards is lauded as the UK’s biggest celebration of black music and culture. Shenseea is the first female artist to win the Reggae Award since its inception in 1996.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Little Simz review – an unstoppable force on the mic

Little Simz has a reputation as a leading woman in British rap and an MC whose wordplay rivals that of more famous faces. Stormzy and Kendrick Lamar have each hailed her talent. But on this opening show of a UK and Ireland tour, she seems to care less about weighty labels and more about simply enjoying herself.
MUSIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to co-host MOBO Awards for 2021

A Little Mix star from Buckinghamshire has announced she will be hosting the MOBO Awards for 2021. Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be hosting the annual event that celebrates achievements in 'music of black origin'. She will be co-hosting the awards ceremony alongside the British-Zimbabwean comedian, Munya Chawawa. The MOBO Awards will...
CELEBRITIES
artforum.com

Belfast’s Activist Array Collective Wins Britain’s Turner Prize

Belfast’s eleven-member Array Collective, whose work centers around issues such as abortion rights, queer liberation, and social welfare, was named the winner of Britain’s Turner Prize at a December 1 ceremony taking place at London’s Coventry Cathedral and administered by Tate museums. The prize, awarded annually to a UK visual and considered one of the world’s most prestigious, includes a $33,000 stipend.
ENTERTAINMENT
dailyrindblog.com

2021 MOBO Award Winners Announced

The annual British Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO) took place on December 5, honoring achievements in music of Black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz and gospel. This year’s prestigious event was hosted by Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa, who kept the stage invigorated alongside performances by local artists such as Ms Banks, Headie One, M Huncho, Kojey Radical, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G and Loski. C. Congratulations to The Orchard distributed artists––Skepta and Guvna B––who both took home MOBO Awards!
MUSIC
Telegraph

Beautiful award-winning photographs of historic Britain

The winners of the Historic Photographer of the Year Awards 2021 have been announced, with a slew of images of British landmarks honoured. Both professional and amateur photographers were invited to enter the competition and submissions were judged on “originality, composition and technical proficiency” alongside the story behind the image and its historical impact. The British entries celebrated range from world-famous landmarks to little-visited corners of the country and include a surprisingly ethereal shot of Clifton Suspension Bridge and a sunlit Lake District stone circle.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

ABBA Comment on Grammy Nomination: ‘They Should Be Mandatory for Those Who Leave 40 Years Between Albums’ (EXCLUSIVE)

When the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced late last month, many people were surprised to see ABBA’s first song in nearly 40 years, “I Still Have Faith in You,” as a nominee for Record of the Year. They shouldn’t have been: ABBA are one of the most popular, influential and successful groups in the history of the world. While often dismissed as a kitschy pop act during their 1970s-early ‘80s heyday, their image and at-times goofy lyrics camouflaged their indelible, deceptively sophisticated and complex songwriting and arrangements. Yet their reputation and respect grew exponentially in the years after they announced a...
MUSIC
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Netflix's 'Squid Game' wins an award at the 31st Gotham Awards

Netflix's megahit series 'Squid Game' won a trophy at this year's 'Gotham Awards.'. On November 29, 'Squid Game' was selected as the winner of the 'Breakthrough Series - over 40 minutes' category at the 31st Gotham Awards, which was held at Cipriani, Wallstreet, New York. The series was up against...
TV SERIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Look Stunning As Press Tour Kicks Off

Tom Holland and Zendaya looked truly stunning as they stepped out on the town for the press tour kick-off of their highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland and Zendaya got decked out in a slick tuxedo and sleek black dress (respectively) to attend the Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony in Paris, France. The soccer awards are certainly a big event in France, and a great place for the Spider-Man: No Way Home – and its stars – to start making a splash in the global headlines and tabloids. Check out just how well Tom Holland and Zendaya clean up when it's time for that movie star shine:
MOVIES

