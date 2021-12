Kiko Kostadinov has announced that it will be opening its first-ever direct-to-consumer experience in the form of a pop-up shop in Soho, London later this month. While the menswear collection is available at various other London retailers such as Dover Street Market, the designer brand has never ventured into offering its own experience. In celebration of this, Kostadinov has worked with local suppliers and end-of-roll fabrics to create a capsule collection in very limited quantities to be sold at the shop.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO