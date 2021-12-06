ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

GovExec Daily: Teamwork During Remote Work

By Adam Butler, Ross Gianfortune
GovExec.com
 3 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has made remote work the norm in many industries, but it’s...

www.govexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
maketecheasier.com

12 of the Best Job Search Sites for Remote Work

If the pandemic taught us anything about the workforce, it’s that working remotely is not the horrible scenario most employers fear. While COVID-19 forced many companies to quickly change their tune on remote work, the reality is that momentum was already starting to swing in that direction, and there is no shortage of companies looking for new team members. The only question is how do you locate these coveted work-from-home roles. Keep reading to find some of the best job search sites for remote work.
JOBS
smallbiztrends.com

4 Benefits Of Remote Work That Impact Your Business

Businesses great and small had to embrace remote work during the coronavirus pandemic. With the post-pandemic world taking shape, it presents the question of whether smaller enterprises should continue to embrace a virtual work environment. Here are a few of the biggest reasons that remote work should at least partially...
SMALL BUSINESS
InfoQ.com

How to Work Asynchronously as a Remote-First SRE

The core practices for remote work at Netlify are prioritising asynchronous communication, being intentional about our remote community building, and encouraging colleagues to protect their work-life balance. Sustainable remote work starts with sustainable working hours, which includes making yourself "almost" unreachable with clear boundaries and protocols for out of hours contact.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Teamwork#Govexec Daily#Sunrise Banks
federalreserve.gov

The Ability to Work Remotely: Measures and Implications

At the onset of the COVID-19 recession, a large share of the employed switched to remote work. Individual- and firm-level surveys indicated that the switch affected between 35 and 45 percent of workers.2 The switch is even more remarkable if considering that, through early 2020, the share of people who worked from home across various surveys had remained remarkably stable.3 This recent pick-up in working from home could point to significant changes in the potential of remote work. This note explores how the ability to work remotely has changed over time, its relationship with demographic characteristics and employment outcomes, and the role it played during the pandemic recession.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Houston Chronicle

Key considerations for remote work

The pandemic drove widespread disruption across economies and industries, including Houston’s energy businesses. As a result, the energy industry — like many others — has accelerated its transformation toward a new and more efficient operating model that is centered on remote work. KPMG’s 2021 U.S. CEO Outlook found that 59...
HOUSTON, TX
Thrive Global

6 Surprising Industries That Offer Remote Work

As we hurl through 2019, one trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing down is the number of jobs that are starting to go remote. In fact, a study from Flexjobs.com stated that remote work grew a staggering 115% from 2005 to 2015. While it’s easy to find a tech...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

SMEs face challenges around remote working

IT teams in small and medium businesses report a significant increase in challenges surrounding migrating and managing remote workforces, despite lower security concerns and adequate budgets. The latest State of the SME IT Admin Report from cloud directory platform JumpCloud finds the top three security priorities are adding layered security...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Remote work changes way leaders lead

When working from home increased with the onslaught of COVID-19, many employees proved they could get the job done. But the work-from-home experiment meant less hovering and often less oversight from bosses, whether they were micromanagers or not. “Self accountability was the name of the game,” a report from GP...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Law.com

What Happens If An Employee Working Remotely Suffers An Injury?

To protect businesses and employees, it is critical to understand workers' comp requirements for remote staff. The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way millions of people work. Even though vaccines are being administered and extra precautions are being made to keep businesses open and safe, the work-from-home trend is unlikely to end. In fact, Upwork estimates that 22% of the workforce (36.2 million Americans) will work remotely by 2025.
HEALTH
omahamagazine.com

Working Parents During a Pandemic

Any people these days need a two-income household to survive, and many employers are going to great lengths to lure and retain the talents of working parents. This month, industry leaders discussed the incentives they are offering to create a work/life balance for their employees, and their post-COVID-19 response to the child care shortage many parents and child care facilities are facing. B2B spoke with FNBO’s Human Resources Senior Associate Christine Lembo, Nebraska Medicine’s Employee Wellbeing and Safety Manager Heidi Husk, and The Hills Montessori Education Director Becki Jelinek.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Workers supersizing holiday vacations by working remotely

U.S. workers are back to holiday travel, and many are now taking longer trips than they did before the pandemic began, thanks to the ability to log working hours from a vacation location. As Axios reports, after skipping or shrinking holiday gatherings last year, many people were eager to maximize...
TRAVEL
BC Heights

BC Alums Reimagine Remote Working With Dryfter

The onset of COVID-19 forced many office workers to quickly adapt to the work-from-home lifestyle. But who’s to say that these workers will return to the office as conditions return to normal? Furthermore, who’s to say that work-from-home workers actually have to work from their own homes?. These were the...
ECONOMY
AccountingWEB

Teamwork at Accounting Firms Makes the Dream Work

While many businesses treat employees as disposable, the most effective accounting firms recognize that employees are the firm’s most valuable asset. Accountants tend to be intelligent and thoughtful. Therefore, leveraging your team’s skills is wise. However, you must be able to delegate to them while still being able to monitor quality. As management, one of your roles is to ensure your staff can operate as a team by removing barriers and breaking down data silos.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Wall Street And The Future Of Remote Work

CEO of IPC, a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. It’s fair to say that the financial industry navigated pandemic-related lockdowns over the last year surprisingly well. Markets performed strongly — the Dow Jones is up over 30% in the past year, for instance — and banks saw record profits. It’s candidly surprising that an industry known for its strong office culture thrived while apart, but then again, if there is a universal business lesson from the pandemic, it’s the degree to which collaboration and communications software empowers remote work.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

Is Remote Working Here to Stay?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The trend toward remote and hybrid working has...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
The Tech Report& LLC

A Smart Manager’s Guide to a Remote Work Policy

The number of people working remotely has risen by 159 percent in the last 12 years. Thousands of smart business owners are looking for help to create a remote work policy. Businesses are shifting away from an “office-first” mentality and toward one of flexible working. However, formal rules have the advantage of providing clarity and certainty on the company’s remote work policy for both employers and workers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy