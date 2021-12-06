ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wispr AI Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Round

By Shrabona Ghosh
Wispr AI, a neurotechnology company aimed at developing the next generation of human-computer interfaces, has closed $4.6 million in Seed funding co-led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC. WisprAI plans to utilize the funds to accelerate development of...

Wispr AI Secures $4.6M from NEA and 8VC to Build Thought-Powered Neural Interface

Wispr AI, the neurotechnology company aimed at developing the next generation of human-computer interfaces, announced it has closed $4.6 million in seed funding co-led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC. Additional participants in the financing include CTRL-Labs CSO & Co-founder Josh Duyan, Berkeley Neuroscience Professor & iota Biosciences Co-CEO Jose Carmena, Warby Parker CEO Dave Gilboa, Stanford NLP Professor Chris Manning, Salesforce Chief Scientist Richard Socher, Nesos CTO Vivek Sharma and Whoop Founder & CEO Will Ahmed. Wispr AI plans to use the funding to accelerate development of the first functional thought-powered digital interface. The company is bringing together a formidable team of world-class neuroscientists, hardware engineers, ML engineers and product engineers who are passionate about changing the world.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
