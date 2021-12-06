Top 5 cooking games to try this Christmas

Welcome to my favorite time of the year. Once the dishes from yesterday’s feast hit the dishwasher, it is full speed ahead on the polar express through to Christmastown. Many of you already have started your holiday shopping. With the supply and logistic challenges, it makes sense to start early. It also makes more sense than ever to shop local. Our area small businesses need our support. We need our local businesses, too, as they provide employment, tax revenue, great gift ideas and amazing customer service. They’re our neighbors, our friends; and this is their stretch that often determines if they are in the black or red for the year.

KELSO, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO