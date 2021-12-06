ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Beach Update: Public Area Closures and Flooding Repairs Due to October Storm

By Staff
 3 days ago
During the past two weeks, the Department of Public Works (DPW) has met with contractors regarding repairs to the boardwalk, railing, and flower beds that are damaged. Materials have been ordered for lower-level pier repairs. DPW removed the decking to inspect under the boardwalk.

Continued closures: The boat slips along the pier, a section of the boardwalk in front of the homes between “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street, and the fishing deck continues to be closed to the public. Residents that live in the houses on the boardwalk in the area of “Hatch’s Corner” and 7th Street are permitted on the boardwalk to access their homes.

The Mayor and Town staff continue to be in contact with Calvert County Emergency Management, the State of Maryland, FEMA, and LGIT (the town’s insurance carrier) regarding the situation. There is ongoing communication with contractors and an engineer to sort through the details on how to proceed in making necessary repairs. We will pass along any new information as we obtain it.

Landlords, Laws & Liabilities: Landlord-tenant laws stacked in landlords’ favor, say majority of Maryland renters

Relationships between Maryland renters and landlords rated at just 7/10. 2 in 3 renters said they’d consider breaking their lease if their rental home flooded. Interactive map showing tenants/landlords relationships in America. After the past year and then some of the pandemic, we’re no strangers to navigating circumstances out of...
MARYLAND STATE
