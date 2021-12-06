State sales and corporate taxes up, personal income taxes flat

Eliminating the state's income tax is a priority for Iowa Senate Republicans this upcoming legislative session.Driving the news: Getting rid of income tax will draw more people to Iowa and help alleviate the state's workforce shortage, said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, during yesterday's legislative breakfast held by the Greater Des Moines Partnership."I think it would be a huge step for the state of Iowa," Zaun said.State of play: With the state's surplus nearing $2 billion, Senate Republicans say they want to push for major tax reform, including a process that would eventually end the income tax.Some House Republicans are more...

URBANDALE, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO