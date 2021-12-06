State sales and corporate taxes up, personal income taxes flat

Because Amazon and other giant companies sometimes pay little or no income tax, Congress appears ready to introduce a new minimum tax based on the profits they report to shareholders. The minimum tax, sometimes called the book income tax, is part of the Build Back Better bill that the House...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Historic cuts are coming to Arkansans income taxes. Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the largest state income tax cut in Arkansas history on Thursday, Dec. 9. It didn't take long for lawmakers to approve the measures. The Senate and House adjourned the special session on Thursday...
Members of the Arkansas House and Senate passed their versions of a $500 billion tax cut package Wednesday over objections from some Democrats who said the bill does little to help low-to-moderate income residents.
Atlantic City casino workers are furious that the New Jersey Legislature is moving quickly to pass a bill giving tax breaks to the gambling halls, but not acting on a measure that would permanently prohibit smoking in the casinos.
But don’t say how they will raise money to fund schools, other services. Last month it was Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller, a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2022, trying to play to his Republican base by vowing to eliminate the state income tax. “Taxation is theft....
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a new state income tax bill into law Thursday. The bill was the focus of a special session called by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The proposal would lower the top tax rate to individuals from 5.9% to 4.9% over the next four years. It adjusts the rates across all tax brackets.
Looking ahead to the 2022 election season, a number of Georgia Republican candidates for statewide offices are running on a platform of repealing the state income tax. However, other lawmakers believe that this could potentially create a massive hole in the state’s finances. “What we get from income tax...
Q. I will have a combined monthly income when I retire including Social Security, 403(b) withdrawals and a defined benefit payment adding up to $72,000 in 2022. Do I have New Jersey state taxes on this amount? Federal taxes?. — Taxed enough. A. There are a lot of factors that...
Candidate for Lt Governor of Georgia, Jeanne Seaver, is saying she is on board with abolishing the State Income Tax and returning the funds to Georgians. She details how she would do that and explains how she thinks it would work for Georgia. See the video and email below. Dear...
THOUSANDS of Americans will be able to apply for a fresh new round of $500 stimulus payment next week. These stimulus checks are part of St. Louis’ direct cash program, which will go out to those who suffered a financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. This includes job loss,...
Eliminating the state's income tax is a priority for Iowa Senate Republicans this upcoming legislative session.Driving the news: Getting rid of income tax will draw more people to Iowa and help alleviate the state's workforce shortage, said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, during yesterday's legislative breakfast held by the Greater Des Moines Partnership."I think it would be a huge step for the state of Iowa," Zaun said.State of play: With the state's surplus nearing $2 billion, Senate Republicans say they want to push for major tax reform, including a process that would eventually end the income tax.Some House Republicans are more...
BRISTOL – Bristol Tax Collector Ann Bednaz recently reminded city residents the second installment of personal property and real estate taxes on the Oct. 1, 2020 Grand list will be due and payable on Jan. 1, 2022. Officials said that those who don’t have a bank pay their property...
When North Carolina legislators had a chance to address the rapidly increasing economic inequality of the past 30 years, they ignored the needs of workers and the state and instead passed harmful tax cuts. Instead of supporting low-income households or making sure large corporations pay what they owe, the 2021-2023 budget slashes the corporate income tax (CIT), a move that disproportionately benefits wealthy, out-of-state executives and shareholders.
The state of Minnesota will spend $326 million less than expected on preK-12 education this biennium, a 1.6% decline compared to projections released in spring 2021, Minnesota Management and Budget announced Tuesday. The update came as part of the annual November budget forecast, which this year projected a record-high $7.7 billion budget surplus. That’s mostly […]
The sixth and final advance payment of the child tax credit for 2021 is scheduled to be deposited next week, but the future of the program is still unknown. See: Taxes 2021: How the Child Tax Credit...
Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he will recommend a 5.5% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a $15 per hour base pay for all state employees. The proposal will cost $91 million, including $52 million in general revenue.
The Palatine Village Council approved a $125 million budget for next year that calls for no increase in the property tax levy and one of the more robust streets programs in years. The document accounts for an $80.3 million operations budget, plus about $44.7 million for the capital budget, tax-increment...
