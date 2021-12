Let's take a look at the charts and indicators. In our Aug. 18 review we were bullish but a steep decline unfolded in September and we were stopped out at $590. In this updated daily bar chart of REGN, below, we can see that prices quickly rebounded after their September-October decline. Prices tested the rising 200-day moving average line and that turned out to be a buying opportunity. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made only a modest decline in September/October and then stabilized and is now pointing upwards. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is turning upwards to a fresh outright-buy signal.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO